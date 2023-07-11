UDF to hold diversity meetings across state

Home States Kerala

UDF will not associate with the CPM seminar as they are keen to convey the message that the UCC is not centred around the Muslim community alone.

Published: 11th July 2023 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 06:17 AM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving the fight against Uniform Civil Code (UCC) a wider perspective, the UDF will hold diversity meets across the state focussing on UCC as well as on Manipur violence.

Heads of different communities are expected to attend the meetings. The first diversity meet will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on July 29. 

While the CPM and the INL have decided to organise seminars on UCC in Kozhikode, the Congress will hold its seminar in Thiruvananthapuram. This way the UDF is keen to convey the message that the UCC is not centred around the Muslim community alone. 

The camaraderie shared between the IUML and the Congress has emerged stronger after the former declined the CPM’s invitation to attend its seminar on UCC in Kozhikode on July 15. At the meeting, the Congress and other UDF allies extended wholehearted support to the IUML and appreciated the League for not falling into the CPM’s trap. The UDF allies also challenged the Left to correct its earlier statement on UCC. 

Speaking to reporters after the UDF meeting, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said that the UDF will not associate with the CPM seminar. Satheesan alleged that the CPM was trying to take political advantage of the situation. 

