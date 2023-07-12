17 years after killing wife, retired postmaster nabbed

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: After a long gap of 17 years, the Crime Branch Pathanamthitta Unit on Tuesday arrested a retired postmaster Janardhanan Nair, 75, of Pullad, Koipuram, for murdering his wife Remadevi.

The murder took place on May 26, 2006, at Pullad. Pathanamthitta unit detective inspector A Sunil Raj told TNIE that Janardhanan hacked his wife to death using a knife during a quarrel at their house.

“Everybody suspected that Chudala Muthu, of Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi, was the killer. Muthu, who was around 27 years old then, had arrived at the place for construction work on a house six days before the murder. But when the murder came to the limelight, he left the place with a Tamil Nadu native woman, who was living with him in Pathanamthitta. So the investigation team began a hunt for Muthu suspecting him to be the murderer,” he said.

The case was first probed by Koipuram police and they conducted the investigation for seven months. But there was no progress as Muthu remained untraceable. Later, the case was handed over to the Alappuzha Crime Branch in 2007. In 2019, the case was handed over to the state crime branch’s Pathanamthitta unit. The crime branch team even went to Kanpur as they suspected that Muthu was hiding there. But they could not find him.

However, the breakthrough came when the probe team traced the 57-year-old Ambasamudram native woman, who was with Muthu when he left Pathanamthitta. Sunil said, "She told police that Muthu did not have any role in the murder. He had relations with many women. He also tried to speak to Remadevi many times when he was working at the construction site near their house. So when the murder took place, he feared that everybody would doubt him. So he left."

"When the probe team cross-checked the details, they found that her statements were correct. So later when the investigation team checked the forensic report, it was found that when Remadevi was found dead, there were around 40 strands of hair in her hands. When it was cross-checked, they found that those hairs belonged to Janardhanan. When the police grilled him in detail, he confessed to the crime,” said Sunil.

PATHANAMTHITTA: After a long gap of 17 years, the Crime Branch Pathanamthitta Unit on Tuesday arrested a retired postmaster Janardhanan Nair, 75, of Pullad, Koipuram, for murdering his wife Remadevi. The murder took place on May 26, 2006, at Pullad. Pathanamthitta unit detective inspector A Sunil Raj told TNIE that Janardhanan hacked his wife to death using a knife during a quarrel at their house. “Everybody suspected that Chudala Muthu, of Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi, was the killer. Muthu, who was around 27 years old then, had arrived at the place for construction work on a house six days before the murder. But when the murder came to the limelight, he left the place with a Tamil Nadu native woman, who was living with him in Pathanamthitta. So the investigation team began a hunt for Muthu suspecting him to be the murderer,” he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The case was first probed by Koipuram police and they conducted the investigation for seven months. But there was no progress as Muthu remained untraceable. Later, the case was handed over to the Alappuzha Crime Branch in 2007. In 2019, the case was handed over to the state crime branch’s Pathanamthitta unit. The crime branch team even went to Kanpur as they suspected that Muthu was hiding there. But they could not find him. However, the breakthrough came when the probe team traced the 57-year-old Ambasamudram native woman, who was with Muthu when he left Pathanamthitta. Sunil said, "She told police that Muthu did not have any role in the murder. He had relations with many women. He also tried to speak to Remadevi many times when he was working at the construction site near their house. So when the murder took place, he feared that everybody would doubt him. So he left." "When the probe team cross-checked the details, they found that her statements were correct. So later when the investigation team checked the forensic report, it was found that when Remadevi was found dead, there were around 40 strands of hair in her hands. When it was cross-checked, they found that those hairs belonged to Janardhanan. When the police grilled him in detail, he confessed to the crime,” said Sunil.