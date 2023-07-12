Agali school’s electoral club takes a rare trip to Parliament

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Students of the electoral literary club at Agali Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, which was instrumental in helping raise awareness on how to exercise one’s franchise in tribal communities in the district, were taken on a rare trip to New Delhi to see key buildings of a functioning democracy.

The 19-member team also included nine students, PTA representatives and teachers. Two of the nine students hailed from tribal communities, Sudheesh from Thuduki and Santosh Kumar from Kunnamchala.

The four-day trip saw them visit Rashtrapathi Bhavan, Raj Ghat, India Gate, the old Parliament Building and more. They will return on Wednesday morning.

“We visited the Parliament and a clutch of other key places. The guide accompanying us explained the role and the importance of each. It was super,” said Santosh, one of the students.

Some of the students had not even gone outside Kerala. Four had not even travelled in a train, said T Sathyan, the faculty and master trainer of the electoral literary club, who accompanied the team.

The trip was the brainchild of the local MP, V K Sreekantan.

“I had gone to the school to participate in their anniversary celebrations and to honour the students of its electoral literary club after the district collector awarded them for their efforts to raise electoral literacy.

I made an offer to the teachers then to take ten students of the club to New Delhi and to show them various institutions of a functioning democracy,” Sreekantan told TNIE. He also arranged train tickets to New Delhi and also a private bus to tour the national capital.

As part of creating awareness among the tribal community, the students of Agali HSS had, in 2019, visited the most remote tribal settlements in the Pudur panchayat of Attappadi with models of voting machines to educate them on their rights and how to exercise their franchise.

In the subsequent Lok Sabha elections, Mannarkad assembly constituency, where the regions they visited are based, saw the voting percentage soar by 14 per cent, said T Sathyan.

For their efforts, the school received the Best Electoral Practice Award in 2020. Consequently, the district-level “Best Electoral Literary Club” was handed over to the school by then-district collector Mrunmai Joshi.

Sathyan said that the efforts of the students of the school in creating awareness in backward and remote tribal settlements and increasing the voting percentage had gained national attention.

