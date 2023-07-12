CPM gets major Muslim groups on board to attend UCC seminar

MP Prashanth By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Even as Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) turned down the CPM’s invite to its seminar on the Uniform Civil Code, major Muslim organisations in Kerala, many of whom are traditionally loyal to the Muslim League, have decided to attend the programme.

Two factions of the Sunnis and three Muhajid groups besides the Muslim Education Society (MES) will be sending their representatives to the seminar.

All organisations have deputed their senior leaders to the programme. The Kanthapuram faction of the Sunnis will be represented by Kerala Muslim Jama’at state vice-president C Muhammad Faizy and general secretary N Ali Abdulla.

Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama secretary Umar Faizi Mukkam and mushawara member P M Abdusalam Baqavi, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) state president T P Abdullakoya Madani and vice-president Hussein Madavoor, KNM Markazudawa general secretary C P Umar Sullami, Haj committee member I P Abdusalam, Wisdom Islamic Organisation general secretary T K Ashraf and MES president Dr Fazal Gafoor are the other invited guests. Thamarassery Bishop Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil and Rev Fr T I James, representative of CSI, will be delegates from the Christian community.

Yechury to inaugurate seminar

Addressing a news conference, CPM district secretary and organising committee convener P Mohanan said CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury will inaugurate the seminar at Calicut Trade Centre on July 15.

MLA O R Kelu of Adivasi Kshema Samithi, Kerala Pulaya Maha Sabha general secretary Punnala Sreekumar, K Ramabhadran of Kerala Dalit Federation and eminent personalities from the field of art and culture will also participate.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan, CPI leader Panniyan Raveendran, Elamaram Kareem, MP, M V Sreyamskumar, ministers P A Mohamed Riyas, A K Saseendran and Ahamed Devarkovil will also be present.

Meanwhile, KNM president T P Abdullakoya Madani told the media that the CPM’s seminar need not be viewed with suspicion.

“There is no need to inquire into the stand taken by organisations in the past. Stand on an issue taken in the past can be reviewed and corrected according to the needs of the present,” he said.

On IUML keeping away from the seminar, Madani said it is a political decision. There is no practice of religious organisations following the line of political parties, he said.

