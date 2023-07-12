Malappuram gets a kick out of mud football

Vishnuprasad KP By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: It seems nothing can rain on Malappuram’s football parade! Come monsoon, enthusiasts here have embraced mud football as a way to continue their indefatigable passion for the game.

On Sunday, the local club East Like Mangattupulam, in association with the Malappuram District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), organised a mud football tournament in Kodur. A total of 16 teams from different parts of the district participated. After some electrifying matches, Sincere Kavala, a team from Othukkungal, emerged victorious, defeating Jangos FC Karad in a thrilling penalty shootout.

“Although football lovers in Malappuram are accustomed to playing on grounds during rains, mud football offers a rather unique experience. A portion of a paddy field was used to host the Kodur tournament. A tractor was used to make the field slushy, making it suitable for the matches. Each team consists of five players, including a goalkeeper, and three substitutes. A match consists of two halves of 10 minutes each. In the event of a penalty shootout, each team is given three kicks,” said Nabeel Rashid, a member of East Like Mangattupulam.

The tournament attracted hundreds of spectators. “This game is captivating. Playing in the mud adds an additional layer of difficulty. Therefore, players need to rely on their intelligence and strategic thinking to navigate the ball across the opponent’s goal line. It is a fascinating unofficial format of the game,” said Muhammad, a spectator.

DTPC introduced mud football in Wayanad several years ago to promote tourism. Now, it appears that the football-crazy fans of Malappuram are gearing up to embrace the version of the sport.

After the success of the Kodur tournament, another club in Ottathara has formulated a plan to organise a mud football tournament in their area next week. “DTPC is actively supporting mud football as part of its mission to promote tourism in the state.

The media coverage will serve as a promotional tool, highlighting the scenic beauty of Malappuram and Wayanad. These captivating images will undoubtedly attract tourists to the lush greenery of Kerala and the exciting world of mud football,” said Vipin Chandra, DTPC Malappuram district secretary.

