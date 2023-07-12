Home States Kerala

Sorcery alleged behind death of 19-year-old man

The deceased, Gauri Shankar, was under treatment at the Thodupuzha district hospital after suffering from fever, stomach pain and vomiting.

Published: 12th July 2023 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Gauri Shankar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Karimkunnam police have registered a case in connection with the death of a 19-year-old after a bout of fever, stomach pain and vomiting at the medical college hospital in Kottayam, where he was undergoing treatment, on Tuesday.

The police registered a case of unnatural death after local people alleged sorcery behind his death. The deceased is Gauri Shankar, 19, of Ottalloor in Karimkunnam.  Police said Gauri was under treatment at the Thodupuzha district hospital after suffering from fever, stomach pain and vomiting. After his condition worsened, he was shifted to the Kottayam medical college hospital and has been undergoing treatment here for the past eight days. 

However, on Tuesday, his condition turned critical, and he died by 10 AM. When the body was brought to his home, local people, along with a few social workers, alleged sorcery behind the death. They alleged that the boy died after consuming witchcraft medicine.

Speaking to reporters, Karimannoor circle inspector Noufal said that, as of now, they couldn’t find anything unnatural in the boy’s death. However, they are awaiting the postmortem report to confirm the cause of death. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sorcery
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp