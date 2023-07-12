Sorcery alleged behind death of 19-year-old man

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Karimkunnam police have registered a case in connection with the death of a 19-year-old after a bout of fever, stomach pain and vomiting at the medical college hospital in Kottayam, where he was undergoing treatment, on Tuesday.

The police registered a case of unnatural death after local people alleged sorcery behind his death. The deceased is Gauri Shankar, 19, of Ottalloor in Karimkunnam. Police said Gauri was under treatment at the Thodupuzha district hospital after suffering from fever, stomach pain and vomiting. After his condition worsened, he was shifted to the Kottayam medical college hospital and has been undergoing treatment here for the past eight days.

However, on Tuesday, his condition turned critical, and he died by 10 AM. When the body was brought to his home, local people, along with a few social workers, alleged sorcery behind the death. They alleged that the boy died after consuming witchcraft medicine.

Speaking to reporters, Karimannoor circle inspector Noufal said that, as of now, they couldn’t find anything unnatural in the boy’s death. However, they are awaiting the postmortem report to confirm the cause of death.

