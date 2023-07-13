After Arikomban, tusker Padayappa goes on rampage in Marayoor estates

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: While the Santhanpara residents finally got rid of rogue tusker Arikomban after much effort, Padayappa, another wild tusker found roaming in the Munnar regions of Idukki, is now giving sleepless nights to the residents of Marayoor.

Except for causing trouble for motorists on the highway occasionally, the jumbo was usually found calm. However, it has been on a rampage in the estate area in Pamban Mala near Marayoor for the past two weeks. Padayappa ventured into the estate area on Tuesday night and demolished the front doors and windows of two line houses, spreading panic among the residents.

When the workers came out of their houses hearing a loud noise at night, the tusker was found destroying the door of the house owned by Karuppasamy of Pamban Mala.

There were six people inside the house. However, when it couldn’t find any food to eat at the house, the elephant moved towards another house.

“After demolishing the door and windows of the house, the tusker took out a sack of rice from Rajendran’s house and ate it,” said an eyewitness. Fortunately, Rajendran was not at home at the time. He came back on Wednesday morning after learning about the incident.

Padayappa also damaged the power lines and clotheslines. The local people later drove back the tusker to the forest by bursting crackers. As many as 16 families are settled in line houses in the estate area.

