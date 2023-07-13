Ambulance used for commute in Thenhippalam; driver, 2 persons booked 

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: What do you do when you miss your train and need to rush your commute to the office? Hire an ambulance: if we go by what the two women did. They were aided by the ambulance driver, who was prepared to help them reach their destination for a price. The problem is this amounts to abusing an essential service for personal gain and is illegal.

On Wednesday, Thenhippalam police took into custody the ambulance driver and his two ‘passengers’. The two women, Aswathy V J of Vadakara and Anjali Das of Adimali were on their way to Ernakulam for work when they missed their train on Tuesday.

They first approached ambulance drivers in Payyoli but none were ready to help. Later, on the advice of a person, the duo headed for Thurayur where they met Sudheesh Kumar, the driver of the pain and palliative care organisation’s ambulance.

The three started their journey from Thurayur but the vehicle was taken into custody at Thenhippalam, based on a tip-off from Payyoli police and the motor vehicles department.

“The auto rickshaw driver who helped the two women reach Thurayur informed ambulance drivers in Payyoli about their journey,” said a Payyoli police officer. Later, ambulance drivers in Payyoli notified motor vehicle officials and local police.

The information was sent to Thenhippalam police, who took the three and the vehicle into custody as soon as they entered their jurisdiction, the officer said.

“Ambulances are lifesavers and misusing them for vested interests is not acceptable,” said Rajeevan N, a representative of the ambulance drivers’ association, Kozhikode chapter.

“We have issued clear instructions to our drivers on rules and regulations. Use of sirens and strobes when there is no emergency is illegal and can attract action. Similar incidents were reported during the pandemic, but the association had urged against such moves aimed at making a quick buck,” he added.

Earlier, a similar incident was reported in Kottarakkara when an ambulance driver helped a person reach Thiruvananthapuram to deliver a document. The health minister had then warned of strict action against drivers who misuse emergency services. But repeated incidents prove that such misuse continues to take place.

The ambulance driver has been booked under IPC section 279 and Motor Vehicle Act 66 R/W 192 (A). The two women have also been named in the FIR. Police said the licence of drivers involved in such incidents can be suspended.

KOZHIKODE: What do you do when you miss your train and need to rush your commute to the office? Hire an ambulance: if we go by what the two women did. They were aided by the ambulance driver, who was prepared to help them reach their destination for a price. The problem is this amounts to abusing an essential service for personal gain and is illegal. On Wednesday, Thenhippalam police took into custody the ambulance driver and his two ‘passengers’. The two women, Aswathy V J of Vadakara and Anjali Das of Adimali were on their way to Ernakulam for work when they missed their train on Tuesday. They first approached ambulance drivers in Payyoli but none were ready to help. Later, on the advice of a person, the duo headed for Thurayur where they met Sudheesh Kumar, the driver of the pain and palliative care organisation’s ambulance.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The three started their journey from Thurayur but the vehicle was taken into custody at Thenhippalam, based on a tip-off from Payyoli police and the motor vehicles department. “The auto rickshaw driver who helped the two women reach Thurayur informed ambulance drivers in Payyoli about their journey,” said a Payyoli police officer. Later, ambulance drivers in Payyoli notified motor vehicle officials and local police. The information was sent to Thenhippalam police, who took the three and the vehicle into custody as soon as they entered their jurisdiction, the officer said. “Ambulances are lifesavers and misusing them for vested interests is not acceptable,” said Rajeevan N, a representative of the ambulance drivers’ association, Kozhikode chapter. “We have issued clear instructions to our drivers on rules and regulations. Use of sirens and strobes when there is no emergency is illegal and can attract action. Similar incidents were reported during the pandemic, but the association had urged against such moves aimed at making a quick buck,” he added. Earlier, a similar incident was reported in Kottarakkara when an ambulance driver helped a person reach Thiruvananthapuram to deliver a document. The health minister had then warned of strict action against drivers who misuse emergency services. But repeated incidents prove that such misuse continues to take place. The ambulance driver has been booked under IPC section 279 and Motor Vehicle Act 66 R/W 192 (A). The two women have also been named in the FIR. Police said the licence of drivers involved in such incidents can be suspended.