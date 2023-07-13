BJP backs high-speed rail project, not SilverLine

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: BJP state president K Surendran on Wednesday said the high-speed railway system suggested by Metro Man E Sreedharan is essential for the state, but added that the LDF government’s ambitious SilverLine project, as it currently stands, is impractical.

To assuage criticisms over the project’s alleged impracticality, the LDF government had recently onboarded Sreedharan, who is affiliated with the BJP, to suggest changes to the project. He submitted a note to the government on Monday.

BJP state chief’s positive stand on the need for a high-speed rail corridor, which was introduced by the LDF government, albeit to some outcry, came after he met with Sreedharan. Speaking to media persons, Surendran said his party would discuss the new proposal in detail (which includes the changes as suggested by Metro Man) and take a final stand on the matter soon.

“The development of the state takes precedence and the government is responsible for realising it. During preliminary discussions of the Silverline project, Sreedharan made it clear that the project was impractical However, there is no doubt that a high-speed rail corridor is essential. But the project should be rolled out without affecting the lives of the people and the environment. Metro Man proposes such a scheme,” Surendran said.

BJP state vice president P Raghunath, state secretary A Nagesh and others accompanied Surendran.

MALAPPURAM: BJP state president K Surendran on Wednesday said the high-speed railway system suggested by Metro Man E Sreedharan is essential for the state, but added that the LDF government’s ambitious SilverLine project, as it currently stands, is impractical. To assuage criticisms over the project’s alleged impracticality, the LDF government had recently onboarded Sreedharan, who is affiliated with the BJP, to suggest changes to the project. He submitted a note to the government on Monday. BJP state chief’s positive stand on the need for a high-speed rail corridor, which was introduced by the LDF government, albeit to some outcry, came after he met with Sreedharan. Speaking to media persons, Surendran said his party would discuss the new proposal in detail (which includes the changes as suggested by Metro Man) and take a final stand on the matter soon.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The development of the state takes precedence and the government is responsible for realising it. During preliminary discussions of the Silverline project, Sreedharan made it clear that the project was impractical However, there is no doubt that a high-speed rail corridor is essential. But the project should be rolled out without affecting the lives of the people and the environment. Metro Man proposes such a scheme,” Surendran said. BJP state vice president P Raghunath, state secretary A Nagesh and others accompanied Surendran.