CPI unenthusiastic about CPM seminar on UCC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite CPM’s successful efforts in securing the participation of major Muslim organisations for its upcoming seminar on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), its closest ally, CPI, seems to lack enthusiasm for the event.

CPI’s senior leaders are unlikely to attend the seminar, even as the CPM plans to organise it on a large scale in Kozhikode.

Initially, there were indications that veteran CPI leader Pannian Raveendran would represent the party at the seminar. However, sources suggest that he is unlikely to attend, and E K Vijayan MLA might attend in his place.

“It’s a CPM programme. No discussions were held within the LDF for the conduct of any joint programme in this regard. The LDF meeting on July 22 will discuss the possibility of joint agitations,” said a senior CPI leader.

The CPI leadership has expressed dissatisfaction with the way the CPM organised the seminar and invited UDF allies, particularly IUML.

The CPI thinks that the CPM should have engaged in sufficient discussions within the LDF before announcing the seminar. Party leaders also note that senior CPI leaders are unable to attend the CPM seminar due to other party commitments, including a national executive meeting and a two-day national council meeting.

However, CPM state secretary M V Govindan has rejected reports that the CPI will not attend the seminar. Speaking to reporters in Kozhikode on Wednesday, Govindan clarified that the CPM has already stated that anyone interested in attending the seminar is welcome to join.

“The Congress was not invited to the seminar as the party is yet to clarify its stance on the issue. Their party leaders in different states have differing opinions. The Congress state unit has decided to organise a public platform. Is the Congress national leadership ready to make any such move?” asked Govindan.

