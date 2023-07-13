Failure to care for family to invite 25 per cent salary cut

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will act tough on those who violate conditions after securing government jobs under the compassionate employment scheme. The state cabinet on Wednesday decided to cut 25 per cent of the basic salary of such employees and give it to other eligible dependents.

The decision comes in the wake of several complaints against employees not taking care of other family members.

“The person getting a government job under the scheme is duty-bound to take care of other dependents. The job is given to ensure the welfare of all dependents. The new rule will help the government do justice to all eligible dependents of the deceased,” said a source.

The cabinet decided to issue an order enabling the appointing authority to collect 25 per cent of the employee’s basic salary and remit it to bank accounts for other eligible dependents

Action to be based on a report by Tahsildar

Aggrieved dependents can submit complaints to the appointing authority. The condition to take care of other dependents covers food, property, treatment and care. The authority can collect money from the employee’s salary based on a verification report from the tahsildar. Employees having grievances over the tahsildar’s report can submit an appeal to the district collector.

The collector’s decision would be final. Dependents drawing family pensions will not be eligible for protection by the employee. Social security pensions and welfare fund board pensions are excluded. The government introduced the scheme to provide employment assistance to the dependents of its employees who die while in service.

The purpose of the scheme was to provide immediate relief to the family of the deceased govt employee. The personnel and administrative reforms department is the nodal department of the scheme. Only one dependent is given employment assistance under the scheme in the event of the death of a government employee.

Employment assistance is given to the widow/widower, son, and daughter in the said order of priority. Son and daughter shall include adopted son and adopted daughter, respectively, and will rank after son and daughter. No other dependent shall be eligible or given an appointment under the scheme.

