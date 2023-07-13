Kuttanad brand rice to boost to agricultural sector 

Home States Kerala

The rice park is being set up on 5.22 acres of land in the possession of Prabhuram Mills under the Kerala State Textile Corporation for Rs 36 crore.

Construction of the rice park progressing at Mulakuzha, Chengannur (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  The construction of the integrated rice technology park at Mulakuzha near Chengannur is moving at a fast pace. With the completion of the project, the state government aims to produce Kuttanad brand rice and its value-added products from the park. 

The rice park is being set up on 5.22 acres of land in the possession of Prabhuram Mills under the Kerala State Textile Corporation for Rs 36 crore. The construction is being carried out under the aegis of the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Kinfra).  

Officials said that modern machinery would be installed at the park keeping in mind the international market for Kuttanad brand rice. As much as 5,000 tonnes of paddy could be stored in the facility.

The park is expected to help paddy farmers in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Kollam districts take their produce to the international market. Minister Saji Cherian who visited the park on Tuesday said that the ‘Kuttanad rice park’ would give impetus to paddy cultivation in the region. 

“The project will bring major changes in the agriculture sector of Kuttanad. Farmers will get good prices for their product,” the minister said. Minister said that apart from rice, rice flour, rice flakes, and tin food would also be manufactured in the next phase. The products would be marketed through Supplyco and Consumerfed. As much as 5 tonnes of paddy could be processed in the factory in an hour, and around 24,000 tonnes in a year, the officials said.

