‘Mathrudesam’ to focus on underprivileged

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The lack of Dalit representation in newsrooms across the country is a grave concern as it leads to inadequate coverage of the issues faced by the underprivileged communities, many feel.

Now, a group of six Dalit activists from Kerala have launched perhaps India’s first YouTube channel dedicated to reporting issues faced by the marginalised community. The recently-registered firm, ‘Mathrudesam Public Limited Company’, also plans to launch a satellite channel within three years.

According to T T Viswambaran, the chief managing director of Kochi-based Mathrudesam, the channel is aimed at covering issues faced by the communities belonging to the Dalit Christians, the fishing communities, SCs, STs, and other underprivileged communities.

“This is a channel for the alienated people in our society. In the last five or six years, news has become something confusing to the common people. Thus, we intend to talk about the common people and their issues. We don’t work for profit. We aim to purify the society we are living in,” he said.

Justice Mary Joseph of the Kerala High Court launched the YouTube channel on Sunday in Ernakulam. With V S Radhakrishnan, Vijayan Njarackkal, Shiju Aroor, Jyothish Cherthala, and Biju Ayyimpilly who had made a mark in their respective fields, as the promoters of the initiative, the channel ensures the representation of common people in their newsroom, he officials said.

To raise funds and ensure wider public participation, the shares of Mathrudesam are being sold at a rate of Rs 10 per unit. “Mathrudesam is the result of collective effort. The team wanted to include as many people as possible to make it a people’s channel. Thus, the share was fixed at Rs 10. So that anyone, no matter what financial background they are from, can own the channel,” said Viswambaran, who retired as Canara Bank’s senior manager.

‘Channel to address issues of backward communities’

The project is the brainchild of Viswambaran. The channel has collected Rs 15 lakh through equity sales. Several WhatsApp groups have been created with each group adding as many people from across Kerala as possible to inform the public about the initiative, Viswambaran said.

“We started the trial run around a month ago, and we’ve received a thousand subscribers. It shows that the common people accept the channel,” he added. In the long run, the channel aims to speak for and empower various backward communities in the state.

Executive editor V S Radhakrishnan said the channel is launched to address the issues faced by the backward communities. “We created a group of people from these communities and decided to come up with a platform to express our ideas. It is also a channel owned by people who belong to the backward communities in Kerala,” he said.

