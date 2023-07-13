Home States Kerala

‘Mathrudesam’ to focus on underprivileged

A group of six Dalit activists from Kerala have launched perhaps India’s first YouTube channel dedicated to reporting issues faced by the marginalised community.

Published: 13th July 2023 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Mathrudesam TV.

By Anna Jose
Express News Service

KOCHI:   The lack of Dalit representation in newsrooms across the country is a grave concern as it leads to inadequate coverage of the issues faced by the underprivileged communities, many feel.

Now, a group of six Dalit activists from Kerala have launched perhaps India’s first YouTube channel dedicated to reporting issues faced by the marginalised community. The recently-registered firm, ‘Mathrudesam Public Limited Company’, also plans to launch a satellite channel within three years.

According to T T Viswambaran, the chief managing director of Kochi-based Mathrudesam, the channel is aimed at covering issues faced by the communities belonging to the Dalit Christians, the fishing communities, SCs, STs, and other underprivileged communities. 

“This is a channel for the alienated people in our society. In the last five or six years, news has become something confusing to the common people. Thus, we intend to talk about the common people and their issues. We don’t work for profit. We aim to purify the society we are living in,” he said.

Justice Mary Joseph of the Kerala High Court launched the YouTube channel on Sunday in Ernakulam. With V S Radhakrishnan, Vijayan Njarackkal, Shiju Aroor, Jyothish Cherthala, and Biju Ayyimpilly who had made a mark in their respective fields, as the promoters of the initiative, the channel ensures the representation of common people in their newsroom, he officials said.

To raise funds and ensure wider public participation, the shares of Mathrudesam are being sold at a rate of Rs 10 per unit. “Mathrudesam is the result of collective effort. The team wanted to include as many people as possible to make it a people’s channel. Thus, the share was fixed at Rs 10. So that anyone, no matter what financial background they are from, can own the channel,” said Viswambaran, who retired as Canara Bank’s senior manager.

‘Channel to address issues of backward communities’

The project is the brainchild of Viswambaran. The channel has collected Rs 15 lakh through equity sales. Several WhatsApp groups have been created with each group adding as many people from across Kerala as possible to inform the public about the initiative, Viswambaran said.

“We started the trial run around a month ago, and we’ve received a thousand subscribers. It shows that the common people accept the channel,” he added. In the long run, the channel aims to speak for and empower various backward communities in the state.

Executive editor V S Radhakrishnan said the channel is launched to address the issues faced by the backward communities. “We created a group of people from these communities and decided to come up with a platform to express our ideas. It is also a channel owned by people who belong to the backward communities in Kerala,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalit Mathrudesam Public Limited CompanyMathrudesam
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp