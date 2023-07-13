No scope for changing Muslim Personal Law; says SMF

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Exposing the basic contradictions in the positions of the communists and the Muslim organisations regarding the reform of personal laws, the Sunni Mahal Federation (SMF), a feeder organisation of the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, has stated that there is no scope for changing the Muslim Personal Law. Samastha is one of the organisations that accepted the CPM’s invitation to attend the seminar on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Reacting to CPM state secretary M V Govindan’s remarks that reforms can be brought in personal laws, SMF said that the fight against the UCC is to protect personal laws.

“Govindan’s remark that personal laws should be changed is unacceptable,” the statement issued by the SMF said. The organisation regretted that such a remark has come at a time when everyone is fighting the UCC, which is the agenda of the Sangh Parivar.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Govindan said his party is for reforming the personal laws, but added that the timing of such a demand is the issue. “Constitution has pointed out that there should be gender justice in personal laws. But many processes should be carried out before raising such issues,” he said.

In the press release, the SMF state general secretary U Shafi Haji, working secretary Abdusamad Pookkoottoor and Jem-Iyyathul Qutba Association general secretary Nazar Faizy Koodathayi said that there is no gender discrimination in Islamic law on succession.

“Sharia says that the male member has every responsibility in taking care of the family and that woman need not spend anything even to meet her expenses. This is the high-status Islam gives to women,” they said.

