Plus-One supplementary allotment today; 68,000 applications for 45,000 seats

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first supplementary allotment list for the Higher Secondary Plus-I seats will be published on Thursday. A total of 67,596 applicants have been considered for allotment to 45,394 vacant Plus-I seats across the state.

According to the Directorate of General Education, 68,739 applications were received. Of them, 1,143 were rejected. Of the applications rejected, 194 were of students who had already got admission under various quotas and the remaining 949 applications did not have options properly selected or were considered invalid due to other reasons.

For the supplementary allotment, the existing vacancies were divided into various category seats after considering each district as a unit. The admissions to the seats allotted will be held from 10 AM on July 13 to 4 PM on July 14.

The allotment details are available on the admission gateway www.admission.dge.kerala.gov.in under the ‘Click for Higher Secondary Admission’ link.

The students are advised to report at the school allotted with the certificates prescribed in a circular issued by the DGE’s office on May 31. Students who have got seats in supplementary allotment will have to remit fees and take permanent admission in the respective schools.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty had earlier stated that the admission/vacancy status of Plus-I seats in districts facing seat shortages will be examined after the supplementary allotment for admissions. Districts such as Malappuram and Palakkad had reported seat vacancies. More batches could be allotted in aided schools, if needed, to address possible shortages, the minister had assured.

