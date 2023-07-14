Escape to Nirvana at Netta

Home States Kerala

The lack of government transportation in the area ensures minimal footfall, making it an ideal secluded spot for travellers seeking solace amidst nature’s splendour.

Netta. (Photo | Express)

By Romil Udaykumar
Express News Service

NETTA: Escape the city hubbub and immerse yourself in the tranquil beauty of Netta, a hidden gem nestled between Thiruvananthapuram and Kanyakumari. With the monsoon rains gradually abating, weekends present the perfect opportunity to explore the serene river banks and lush green viewpoints that will leave you feeling relaxed and reinvigorated.

Take a leisurely stroll along the winding roads carved around the hills of Netta, where a sense of serenity will envelop you. Inhale the crisp, fresh air, listen to the gentle rustling of leaves, and be serenaded by the melodious chirping of birds. The vibrant hues of the surrounding trees, grass, and flowers will invigorate your senses, filling you with joy and wonder.

Netta, a quaint village under the Vellarada panchayat, has managed to preserve its virgin allure, shielded from the crowds and commotion. The lack of government transportation in the area ensures minimal footfall, making it an ideal secluded spot for travellers seeking solace amidst nature’s splendour.

Besides exploring the hills, lake, streams and beach, do Indulge in the local delicacies such as ‘kappa’ and ‘meen’. Witness the vividly colourful sunset that paints the sky, providing the perfect backdrop for a memorable picnic with your loved ones.

Where:  About 45km from the city (32km from Nagercoil)
Nearby attractions: Netta Beach, St Xavier’s Church, Sree Ayyappa Temple, 18th-century Vattakottai Fort, perched by the seaside

