Home States Kerala

Food inflation: Kerala ranked 5th in country

This index is calculated based on the prices of 12  categories of food items such as cereals, pulses, vegetables, fruits, meat, and dairy products.

Published: 14th July 2023 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The prices of essential food items in Kerala spiked to a new high in June and the state is ranked fifth in the country in food inflation, according to the latest data on retail inflation or consumer price index(CPI) released by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on  Wednesday.

The ‘Food and Beverages’ basket in the CPI increased from 188.6 points in May to 194 points in June for the state. Retail inflation is seen higher in the state at  5.25 per cent as against the national average of 4.81 per cent. In May CPI for the state stood at  4.48 per cent.

The ‘Food and Beverages’  basket holds a weightage of 45.86 per cent in determining the CPI. After a brief period of stability, consumer prices in four out of six categories used to calculate the CPI resumed their upward trend in June. The National Statistical Office (NSO) calculates the inflation rate based on prices in six baskets: ‘food and beverages’, ‘pan, tobacco and intoxicants’, ‘clothing and footwear’, ‘housing’, ‘fuel and light’, and ‘miscellaneous’.

In June, the index for the ‘food and beverages’ basket in Kerala was 194, while the national figure was 183. This index is calculated based on the prices of 12  categories of food items such as cereals, pulses, vegetables, fruits, meat, and dairy products.

The ‘fuel and light’ basket includes energy products like LPG, kerosene, and electricity. Kerala’s CPI for this basket was 206.6 in June, compared to the national figure of 182.9. 

The index for the  ‘housing’ basket, determined by rental prices in urban areas, was 182 in Kerala, while the national figure was 174.4. The index for the ‘pan,  tobacco, and intoxicants’ basket in Kerala was 210.1, while the national figure was 201.4.

The MoSPI calculates the country’s inflation rate based on data from 22 major states. In June, Kerala reported the seventh-highest retail inflation in the country.

Food Inflation Indices (in points): 

Lakshadweep- 203.6 

Telangana- 199.1 

Puducherry- 196.2 

Andaman and Nicobar- 195.8 

Kerala- 194

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Consumer Price indexMoSPIUnion Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementati
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp