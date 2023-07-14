Hand-chopping case: Life term for 3 PFI men

Home States Kerala

The court awarded life imprisonment to second-accused Sajil, who was part of the gang that attacked Prof Joseph; M K Nasar, a key conspirator, and Najeeb K A.

Published: 14th July 2023 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 06:39 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  An NIA court in Kochi on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to three of the convicts in the sensational Prof T J Joseph hand-chopping case of 2010. Three others were sentenced to three-year rigorous imprisonment.

NIA court judge Anil K Bhaskar pronounced the sentence after completing the second-phase trial in the case involving 11 accused who were arrested after 2015. 

On Wednesday, the court found the six accused activists of the proscribed the Popular Front of India (PFI) guilty. It exonerated five others stating that the prosecution had failed to prove their involvement in any manner.

The court awarded life imprisonment to second-accused Sajil, who was part of the gang that attacked Prof Joseph; M K Nasar, a key conspirator, and Najeeb K A.

The three other convicts M K Noushad, P P Moideen and P M Ayoob who were found guilty of bailable offences were sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment. 

Accused to challenge the verdict in High Court

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 2.85 lakh on Sajil, Rs 1.75 lakh each on Nasar and Najeeb and Rs 20,000 each on Noushad, Moideen and Ayoob. Of the fine amount recovered from the convicted persons, Rs 4 lakh shall be paid to Joseph, the court said.

“From the nation’s standpoint, the sentence imposed shall be a deterrent, and the convicts don’t deserve any leniency. The citizenry has a ‘fundamental’ and ‘human right’ from any kind of psycho-fear, threat, danger, or insecurity at the hands of anti-social elements. Otherwise, they cannot strive towards excellence in all spheres of their individual and collective activity. The accused, by their violent terrorist activity, had really struck terror in the people’s minds. To avoid a repeat of similar incidents, imposing stringent punishment on the accused is highly necessary,” observed Judge Anil K Bhaskar, in the 416-page judgment.

Sajil, Nasar and Najeeb were shifted to the High-Security Prison at Viyoor in Thrissur. Noushad, Moideen and Ayoob were granted bail as their sentence was less than three years. They get a month’s time period to file an appeal in the Kerala High Court.

Advocate P C Noushad, who appeared for the accused, said he will challenge the verdict in the High Court. “Surely, we will approach the HC. We will speak to the relatives of the convicted persons and take the final call in this regard,” he said.

NIA prosecutor advocate Sindhu Ravisankar refused to comment. On July 4, 2010, Prof Joseph of Newman College, Thodupuzha, and his family were attacked in a car near their house in Muvattupuzha by a seven-member gang. The attackers dragged Joseph out of the car and chopped off his right hand with an axe. Joseph drew the wrath of extremist elements who claimed a question paper prepared by him had insulted the Prophet.

The first accused, Savad, 33, of Nooleli Kara, is absconding even after 13 years of the gruesome incident. The NIA has announced a Rs 10 lakh bounty for his arrest. In the initial trial, the same NIA court had convicted 13 and exonerated 18.

