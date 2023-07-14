Home States Kerala

Increased intake, new courses in engineering colleges this year 

According to KTU, affiliation processes were completed well ahead of the deadline of July 31 set by the All India Council for Technical Education. 

Published: 14th July 2023 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

KTU

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (formerly Kerala Technological University) (Photo | ktu.edu.in)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state’s engineering education sector is all set to witness new courses and increased student intake with APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) approving new programmes in 64 engineering colleges in the current academic year.

The varsity has also approved an increase in the intake of students in as many as 47 colleges and has submitted the list to the government.

The sanctioning of new courses and increased seats would reflect in the allotment to engineering courses to be carried out by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) shortly. A clear picture of the exact number of engineering seats this year, including the newly added ones, would emerge shortly.

The CEE was awaiting the fresh list of affiliated colleges, courses and seat details from the varsity for the allotment process.

Formal agreements between the government and managements of self-financing colleges were also awaited, a source in the CEE’s office said. KTU has also resolved to issue no-objection certificates for the establishment of two new engineering colleges and to conduct expert inspections at these institutions.

According to the varsity, affiliation processes were completed well ahead of the deadline of July 31 set by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). 

“A list of 140 engineering colleges that have completed the affiliation process and are offering new courses as well as information on seat increases in existing courses has been provided to the government,” said a KTU official. 

The university has introduced innovative engineering courses in new fields of study in many colleges, giving students the opportunity to pursue engineering in the state without the need to migrate to neighbouring states. 

The BTech curriculum revision, aimed at bridging the gap between the employment and education sector while emphasising skill development, is also progressing at a fast pace, the university official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APJ Abdul Kalam Technological UniversityAll India Council for Technical EducationKTUCommissioner for Entrance Examinations
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp