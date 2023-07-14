Increased intake, new courses in engineering colleges this year 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state’s engineering education sector is all set to witness new courses and increased student intake with APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) approving new programmes in 64 engineering colleges in the current academic year.

The varsity has also approved an increase in the intake of students in as many as 47 colleges and has submitted the list to the government.

The sanctioning of new courses and increased seats would reflect in the allotment to engineering courses to be carried out by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) shortly. A clear picture of the exact number of engineering seats this year, including the newly added ones, would emerge shortly.

The CEE was awaiting the fresh list of affiliated colleges, courses and seat details from the varsity for the allotment process.

Formal agreements between the government and managements of self-financing colleges were also awaited, a source in the CEE’s office said. KTU has also resolved to issue no-objection certificates for the establishment of two new engineering colleges and to conduct expert inspections at these institutions.

According to the varsity, affiliation processes were completed well ahead of the deadline of July 31 set by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

“A list of 140 engineering colleges that have completed the affiliation process and are offering new courses as well as information on seat increases in existing courses has been provided to the government,” said a KTU official.

The university has introduced innovative engineering courses in new fields of study in many colleges, giving students the opportunity to pursue engineering in the state without the need to migrate to neighbouring states.

The BTech curriculum revision, aimed at bridging the gap between the employment and education sector while emphasising skill development, is also progressing at a fast pace, the university official said.

