Carcass of wild elephant found in Thrissur

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The forest officials on Friday recovered a partially decomposed carcass of a wild elephant from a pit of private property at Chelakkara. The primary evidence links the source of the seized tusk to a group of four members in Kodanad, who were arrested on July 2 for carrying ivory.

The probe into the case is currently underway. A tip-off received by the forest officials has now uncovered the incident filling in the missing links.

The carcass was found on a plantation property owned by a person named Roy, who is now missing. Of the two tusks found, one was intact, while the other one was broken with missing parts.

According to Anoop K R, chief conservator of forest, Thrissur Circle, “The carcass is suspected to be around a month old, and there is nothing left to do an autopsy.

However, scientific procedures will be conducted to know more about it. The preliminary evidence indicates that the elephant was killed for the tusk and hid in the pit. We are on the search to trace the owner of the property.”

