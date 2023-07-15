Flawed allotment system puts Plus-One aspirants in a spot

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as admission to Plus-One courses in the state is coming to a close, a lot of students who had scored high marks remain unsatisfied with the subjects they have been allotted. Though the single-window system (Ekajalakam) for the admission process was highly welcomed, the way the students were admitted to various courses has drawn flak.

“Look at the scenario. A student who has scored full A+ in all subjects and wants science group is getting commerce stream,” said Martin T G, general secretary of the Higher Secondary Principals’ Association of Kerala (HSPAK). “That’s not all, some are even denied the opportunity to pursue courses in their schools and find themselves being allotted a seat in an institution located far off,” he said.

According to him, the situation has sparked discontent among students. “They have all the rights to choose the subjects of their choice. And if they have the marks to back their wishes, their choices should be certainly considered. Sadly, this is not the case,” Martin said, adding that the entire admission process is flawed.

N Sakkeer Alias Sainudheen, state president of HSPAK, is of the opinion that even the allotment process is erroneous.

“Three main allotments are carried out initially. This should be followed by transfer options and supplementary allotments. However, what happens is that after the main allotments, the community quota is filled and the supplementary allotment follows. Notably, no options are given for the transfer. This skewed process denies a student who has scored full A+ in all subjects, his or her opportunity to choose a subject of his/her choice.”

"Just imagine the emotion of a student with an A+ in all subjects, who is forced to study commerce and another ward with only six A+ who gets to study science, said Sakkeer. “If the choice of transfer is provided after the main allotments, this issue can be resolved,” said another principal under the condition of anonymity.

“Then there is the issue of getting admission to schools of their choice. Thanks to the points given based on the domicile and many other marks, many students are forced to be bereft of the chance to study in the school they want to,” he said.

The principals were of the unanimous opinion that all these problems can be solved if the admission based on grades can be done away with.

“What should be done is to do away with the present system of adding the marks obtained in the youth festivals and other activities to the total marks of the students. When it comes to admissions, only the score obtained by the student in exams should be considered. This will, to a great extent, increase the chances of students who did well in academics getting subjects of their choice,” said Martin.

The principals said that though all these recommendations had been made by a committee that was set up to study the problems facing the higher secondary sector, nothing has come to fruition. “Though a lot of achievements have been made in the school sector, much needs to be done to improve the quality of education in the higher secondary sector,” said Sakkeer.

