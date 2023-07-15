Free cab service for post-natal mothers in Idukki

Nejma Sulaiman By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: Pregnant women who prefer institutional delivery in government hospitals in Idukki will no longer have to be concerned about the huge amounts they will have to pay for taxis or private vehicles to reach back home after delivery as the ‘Mathruyanam’ project launched by government hospitals in the district will provide free drop facility for mothers and their newborns.

After the collector officially flagged off the four cabs under the project at the district collectorate on July 4, the project was launched at the district hospital in Thodupuzha on Wednesday.

Apart from Thodupuzha district hospital, the free cab service facility for post-natal mothers and newborns is available at the district hospital in Idukki and the taluk hospitals in Adimali and Nedumkandam as well.

The drop service, the first in the state, is operated under Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK) of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare under the National Health Mission (NHM). Thodupuzha taluk hospital authorities said, “The payment for the cab service will be borne by NHM, and the mothers and their neonates can avail of the service free of cost,” resident medical officer, Preethy said.

Preethy said a woman and her neonate, who were discharged from the hospital, availed of the facility on the inaugural day on Wednesday. “Since one or two discharges are taking place at the hospital after institutional delivery daily, a single cab is conducting services at the hospital as of now,” she said.

The cab and the driver will be available throughout the day and the beneficiaries who have registered for the facility at the hospital will be provided the free cab service. Preethy said the drop service will be a boon to poor people who depend on private vehicles for transportation at the time of discharge.

Local residents in Adimaly said the launch of the project in Adimaly taluk hospital will greatly benefit tribal women, for whom the taluk hospital is the last resort for deliveries.

