Home States Kerala

High Court: Don’t transfer 500 acres of forest land in Kanjirapuzha to lessees

The petitioner argued that the officers of the forest department, under the threat of contempt or to save their skin, would go to any extent and deliver the forest land to the lessees.

Published: 15th July 2023 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Representational image of Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court has ordered that the forest department shall ensure that in the execution of any of the Manjeri Forest Tribunal’s orders, no forest land in lieu of the land covered by the lease agreement on the 500 acres of land at Kanjirapuzha,  Mannarkkad, Palakkad, is restored to the claimants/lessees.

The court directed the state government to ensure that the forest land in Kanjirapuzha was protected. The court passed the verdict while disposing of a writ petition filed by One Earth One Life alleging that, in the name of implementation of the orders of the Forest Tribunal, the lessees are trying to take possession of forest land.

The tribunal had found that the property under the lease agreement executed by the owner of the land, Mannarghat Moopil Nair, with Ulahannan and 14 others had not been vested with the govt.

The petitioner argued that the officers of the forest department, under the threat of contempt or to save their skin, would go to any extent and deliver the forest land to the lessees. Therefore, the forest department would be compelled to deliver possession of some other forest land in execution of the orders made by the Forest Tribunal.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Courtforest Leese

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp