Late father’s memories afresh, daughter ties knot

Sreelakshmi’s father G Raju was beaten to death by a gang of four youths in their mid-20s at Vadasserikonam near Kallambalam on the day she was to get married to Cherunniyoor native, Vinu.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fighting back tears amid the lingering memories of her father, who was lynched by a four-member gang on June 28 hours before her scheduled marriage, Sreelakshmi on Friday tied the knot at Sivagiri to start a new life.

The marriage was rescheduled after the death and on Friday Vinu tied the knot in a low-key event with only close relatives in attendance. As melancholy pervaded the air, the relatives had a hard time consoling the bride. A relative of Sreelakshmi said it was Vinu and his family who provided much-needed mental support to her to see through the tragedy. They also took the lead to fix a fresh marriage date, the relatives added. Before leaving for Sivagiri, Sreelakshmi had prayed before Raju’s grave and sought his blessings.

Raju was murdered as he opposed Jishnu’s affair with Sreelakshmi. Jishnu lived close to Raju’s house, but Sreelakshmi’s family opposed this relationship due to socio-economic disparity between the families and caste issues. Sreelakshmi broke off her relationship with Jishnu as her parents did not consent to their marriage. Following this, Sreelakshmi’s marriage was fixed with a youth from Cherunniyoor. Incensed over this, the youths led by Jishnu barged into the house hours before the marriage and entered into a brawl with Raju resulting in his death.

The youths, who were reportedly in an inebriated state, demanded to meet Sreelakshmi. When Raju objected to their presence, he was bludgeoned by Jishnu’s brother Jijin. The two were accompanied by their friends, Shyam and Manu, who also resided in nearby areas. Sreelakshmi and her mother Jaya were also attacked when they tried to intervene. 

