Woman stabbed to death at hospital in Kerala, accused arrested

By Online Desk

KOCHI: A 31-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her friend at a private hospital in Angamaly on Saturday, police said.

Liji who hailed from Thuravur was a bystander alongside her sick mother at a hospital in Angamaly.



Mahesh, identified as a former friend of Liji, is the prime suspect in the case.

According to reports, the accused came to meet the woman on the fourth floor of the hospital and attacked her with a sharp object following a heated argument.

Though she was administered medical care immidiately, Liji succumbed to her wounds.

Security personnel and others caught the accused and handed him over to the police.He is under custody and the motive is yet to be ascertained, a police officer said.

(with inputs from PTI)

(Further details awaited)

