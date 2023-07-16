Aluva native detained ‘till rising of court’ on Thursday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court sentenced an Aluva native to detainment in the courtroom ‘till the rising of the court’ on Thursday. ‘Rising of the court’ refers to a sentence for which the guilty is detained in a courtroom and made to sit there for hours till the proceeding concludes.

The accused in the case is Roshan. The sentence was imposed on Roshan as he allowed his underaged brother to ride his motorcycle. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 34,000 on Roshan.

Roshan’s vehicle also did not have a number plate, indicators and stop lamps. Of the fine amount, Rs 30,000 was imposed for allowing his teenage brother to ride the motorcycle.

The court ordered Rs 2,000 fine for removing the number plate, Rs 1,000 for removing the indicator and Rs 1,000 for removing other safety equipment, including stop lamps from the vehicle.

Similarly, Roshan’s licence will remain suspended for three months and the registration of the vehicle will be suspended for a year. It was in April this year, that Roshan’s brother was caught by the motor vehicles department during a vehicle inspection in Aluva.

