Biju Prabhakar asks chief secretary to absolve him of KSRTC CMD post

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar has requested the chief secretary to absolve him of the charge and appoint a full-time managing director for the corporation.

Biju, who also holds the post of transport secretary, is facing criticism from a section of employees over the delay in salary payment.

Also, the High Court has asked the CMD to appear before it if the salary is not paid before July 20.

Transport Minister Antony Raju said the officer did not make such a request to him. The crisis over salary payment will end when the government sanctions the promised assistance, he told reporters.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal stated that the government will give the promised money and that the first tranche for the month has already been sanctioned.

Biju also came live on Facebook explaining his version of the crisis. He said the ongoing reforms were the last chance for the corporation to exit from the crisis.

“It is now or never,” he said. Not employees’ unions but some employees are creating trouble in the corporation, Biju said. “They pasted posters on buses defaming my late father.

No action was taken against them or the unions which organised protests,” he said. He said the employees working against him had personal agendas. They are conducting a false corruption campaign against him. The government is determined to save the corporation at any cost, Biju said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar has requested the chief secretary to absolve him of the charge and appoint a full-time managing director for the corporation. Biju, who also holds the post of transport secretary, is facing criticism from a section of employees over the delay in salary payment. Also, the High Court has asked the CMD to appear before it if the salary is not paid before July 20. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Transport Minister Antony Raju said the officer did not make such a request to him. The crisis over salary payment will end when the government sanctions the promised assistance, he told reporters. Finance Minister K N Balagopal stated that the government will give the promised money and that the first tranche for the month has already been sanctioned. Biju also came live on Facebook explaining his version of the crisis. He said the ongoing reforms were the last chance for the corporation to exit from the crisis. “It is now or never,” he said. Not employees’ unions but some employees are creating trouble in the corporation, Biju said. “They pasted posters on buses defaming my late father. No action was taken against them or the unions which organised protests,” he said. He said the employees working against him had personal agendas. They are conducting a false corruption campaign against him. The government is determined to save the corporation at any cost, Biju said.