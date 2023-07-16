Blinding success; meet deputy collector Roopesh H

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The appointment of Roopesh H as deputy collector (revenue recovery) of Alappuzha is a lesson for those who believe blindness can prevent a person from achieving success in life. He assumed charge on July 7.

The 44-year-old former higher secondary school teacher from the Kuthirapanthy ward of Alappuzha municipality was the top rank holder in the differently-abled category of the Kerala Administrative Service’s (KAS) first batch.

“I am thankful to everybody who helped me in my life and career. It’s the ardent support of my poor parents, brothers, and many friends that gave me the strength to succeed,” he told TNIE.

Roopesh is the elder son of V K Haridas, a coir worker, and Komala, of Anjiliparambil. He was born with the disability, caused by the contraction of nerves to the eye, for which no treatment exists. When he reached Class 6, his vision dropped to around 75 per cent.

By Class 10 at Alappuzha TD School, it shrunk to 10 per cent. Though Roopesh’s doctor advised him to stop his studies, he was not ready for that.

He has an amazing memory, which allows him to remember anything he has heard once. He completed his MCom from SD College. After post-graduation, Roopesh joined BEd course. He later cleared both National Eligibility Test and State Eligible Test and secured a job in the higher secondary department. He went on to work as a commerce HSST in Ambalapuzha and Paravur for more than 14 years.

“While working as an HSST, I came to know about appointments to KAS. I applied and started my studies after listening to a class on YouTube. I wasn’t very hopeful following the examination. When the results were declared, however, I was ranked first in the differently abled category. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was directly involved in appointing me in my home district,” Roopesh said.

“Earlier, I was limited to the four walls of the classroom, but now my sphere of activity has widened and I do my best to render my service to the people of the state,” he said. Roopesh has two brothers, Jagan H, an HSST, and Aneesh H, an employee in the civil supplies department.

ALAPPUZHA: The appointment of Roopesh H as deputy collector (revenue recovery) of Alappuzha is a lesson for those who believe blindness can prevent a person from achieving success in life. He assumed charge on July 7. The 44-year-old former higher secondary school teacher from the Kuthirapanthy ward of Alappuzha municipality was the top rank holder in the differently-abled category of the Kerala Administrative Service’s (KAS) first batch. “I am thankful to everybody who helped me in my life and career. It’s the ardent support of my poor parents, brothers, and many friends that gave me the strength to succeed,” he told TNIE.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Roopesh is the elder son of V K Haridas, a coir worker, and Komala, of Anjiliparambil. He was born with the disability, caused by the contraction of nerves to the eye, for which no treatment exists. When he reached Class 6, his vision dropped to around 75 per cent. By Class 10 at Alappuzha TD School, it shrunk to 10 per cent. Though Roopesh’s doctor advised him to stop his studies, he was not ready for that. He has an amazing memory, which allows him to remember anything he has heard once. He completed his MCom from SD College. After post-graduation, Roopesh joined BEd course. He later cleared both National Eligibility Test and State Eligible Test and secured a job in the higher secondary department. He went on to work as a commerce HSST in Ambalapuzha and Paravur for more than 14 years. “While working as an HSST, I came to know about appointments to KAS. I applied and started my studies after listening to a class on YouTube. I wasn’t very hopeful following the examination. When the results were declared, however, I was ranked first in the differently abled category. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was directly involved in appointing me in my home district,” Roopesh said. “Earlier, I was limited to the four walls of the classroom, but now my sphere of activity has widened and I do my best to render my service to the people of the state,” he said. Roopesh has two brothers, Jagan H, an HSST, and Aneesh H, an employee in the civil supplies department.