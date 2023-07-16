Gujarat firm offers free treatment to disabled jumbo, ‘vicious campaign’ dissuades owner

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: An agrressive social media campaign by festival lovers against shifting a disabled captive elephant to Gujarat for treament has made its owner change his mind. Uttoly Prasad had suffered a fracture on its front leg around 30 years ago that left it permanently disabled. Its owner U P Krishnankutty was planning to take the elephant to Gujarat for treatment. But word spread that a private firm was trying to purchase elephants that were star attractions in Kerala festivals. Krishnankutty said he changed the decision to send the elephant following “the vicious campaign”.

Asked about the incident, Forest Minister A K Saseendran said the owner should obtain permission from the Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW) to transport an elephant outside the state. The department has not accorded sanction yet.

“We have adequate facilities to treat elephants in Kerala and there is no need to take them elsewhere. The owner has submitted an application to the CWW for shifting the elephant for treatment to Gujarat. But we haven’t received any report from veterinarians on its health,” he said.

According to the owner, the 45-year-old elephant had suffered a fracture while shifting timber around 30 years ago. The previous owner had bought Prasad from North India when he was eight years old. The elephant was permanently disabled due to the wrong treatment. “Though he is very calm, we rarely get booking for festivals due to its disability,” he said.

Krishnankutty said two veterinarians from Gujarat had visited him six months ago and offered to rectify the elephant’s disability free of cost. “They said a steel rod can be implanted to rectify the damage and the treatment can be completed in 15 days. The elephant will need one month of rest after which it will be returned. We have to bear only the transportation cost,” he said.

Meanwhile, Heritage Animal Task Force secretary V K Venkitachalam, who visited the elephant rehabilitation centre in Gujarat last year, said they have the best facility to treat injured elephants. “The centre, spread over a vast area, has modern facilities including scanning and x-ray. They have the facility to perform eye treatment and surgeries. The veterinarians are well experienced and there are foreign experts too. In my knowledge the owners of around 10 elephants suffering from diseases are ready to send the animals to Gujarat for treatment,” he said.

There are around five elephants suffering from severe health problems in Kerala that need expert treatment and the owners will be ready to send the animals to Gujarat for treatment if the government allows, said Kerala Elephant Owners Federation general secretary P Sasikumar.

“In Kerala, four captive elephants are dying every month due to lack of proper treatment. If somebody comes forward to provide expert treatment free of cost, what is wrong in accepting it?” he wondered. The federation has acquired 30 acres near Wadakkancherry to set up a facility for elephant treatment. However, the government has not yet offered any help. “We have urged the Gujarat private firm to help us establish a treatment facility there. The federation will support only the shifting of elephants for treatment. We will not support any move to send healthy elephants to be paraded at festivals in Gujarat,” he said.

