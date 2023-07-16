K Jayaraman, former Kerala cricket captain, passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: K Jayaraman, former captain of the Kerala cricket team and a member of the apex council, Kerala Cricket Association, died of cardiac arrest in Kochi on Saturday. He was 67.

Jayaraman represented Kerala in 46 matches in first-class cricket and served in many positions in Kerala cricket and BCCI. He was a former junior national selector for BCCI.

Jayaraman was the chief selector for Kerala senior teams for several years. He was a prominent player for Kerala in the 1980s.

Jayaraman drew national attention in 1986-87 when he scored four centuries in five matches in the Ranji Trophy and became the first Kerala player to come close to Indian team selection. He scored 2,358 runs from 46 matches with a batting average of 29.47.

His top score was 133 runs. Jayaraman, who hails from Ernakulam, is survived by wife Rama Jayaraman and son Abhay Jayaraman. The cremation will be held at Ravipuram Crematorium on Monday.

