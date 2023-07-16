Home States Kerala

K Jayaraman, former Kerala cricket captain, passes away

Jayaraman drew national attention in 1986-87 when he scored four centuries in five matches in the Ranji Trophy and became the first Kerala player to come close to Indian team selection.

Published: 16th July 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Former captain of the Kerala cricket team, K Jayaraman. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: K Jayaraman, former captain of the Kerala cricket team and a member of the apex council, Kerala Cricket Association, died of cardiac arrest in Kochi on Saturday. He was 67. 

Jayaraman represented Kerala in 46 matches in first-class cricket and served in many positions in Kerala cricket and BCCI. He was a former junior national selector for BCCI.

Jayaraman was the chief selector for Kerala senior teams for several years.  He was a prominent player for Kerala in the 1980s. 

Jayaraman drew national attention in 1986-87 when he scored four centuries in five matches in the Ranji Trophy and became the first Kerala player to come close to Indian team selection. He scored 2,358 runs from 46 matches with a batting average of 29.47.

His top score was 133 runs. Jayaraman, who hails from Ernakulam, is survived by wife Rama Jayaraman and son Abhay Jayaraman. The cremation will be held at Ravipuram Crematorium on Monday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCCI Kerala Cricket Team

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp