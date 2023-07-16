UCC: EP keeps away from CPM seminar

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The absence of LDF convener E P Jayarajan was conspicuous at the national seminar on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) organised by the CPM here on Saturday.

The senior CPM leader, who has been keeping a distance from the party activities recently, was in Thiruvananthapuram when the prestigious programme was happening here.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan indirectly expressed his displeasure over Jayarajan’s act. “Convener need not be invited for the function. We all are here not because we were invited,” Govindan said adding that the party decision is binding on everyone.

However, Jayarajan rejected reports terming them deliberate attempts to put a dampener on the party seminar.

EP said that the Kozhikode seminar is linked with current Indian politics. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the UCC issue to rake up communal feelings during the Madhya Pradesh elections.

“Has something gone wrong in the absence of a Uniform Civil Code? It’s not a major issue in the country. Now attempts are being made to insult EMS in the name of UCC,” he said while accusing the media of trying to needlessly sully the seminar.

EP, a CPM central committee member, has not been active in party activities ever since Govindan took over as party state secretary. He was also staying away from party committees at the state capital for some time. This has triggered speculations that EP is unhappy with the current leadership.

Muraleedharan questions the absence of Muslim women

Union Minister V Muraleedharan has raised concerns regarding the absence of Muslim women speakers at the seminar opposing the UCC. “There were no Muslim women on the stage. Why is CPM not giving them space to speak and not listening to their version? CPM should give them a platform and listen to their voices,” he said.

