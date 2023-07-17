Congress to hold ‘diversity meet’ against UCC in Kozhikode

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress state leadership’s inaugural ‘bahuswaratha sadassu’ (diversity meet), in response to the union government’s proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), will be held at Mananchira grounds in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Notably, the Congress has decided to address the issue of violence in Manipur as well. Following the CPM’s seminar on the UCC in Kozhikode, Congress state president K Sudhakaran taunted them, questioning their capacity to organise a seminar on a national issue when they only have a government in Kerala.

The Congress state leadership found satisfaction when LDF convener E P Jayarajan abstained from their seminar held in Kozhikode on Saturday. The CPM also faced criticism from Muslim women activists who were denied permission to share the stage.

The Congress leadership is pulling out all the stops to ensure the resounding success of the meeting and aims to address the challenges faced by the CPM during their seminar. Sudhakaran has appointed senior MP K Muraleedharan as the chairman of the diversity meeting scheduled to take place in Kozhikode.

Muraleedharan said preparations are underway to accommodate 5,000 people at Mananchira grounds, where no LDF or BJP leaders will be invited for the UCC seminar.

“All political parties and Muslim organisations, except the LDF and BJP, will be invited to attend the diversity meeting. We will ensure that everyone, including Muslim women, has the opportunity to express their concerns regarding the UCC,” he added.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress state leadership’s inaugural ‘bahuswaratha sadassu’ (diversity meet), in response to the union government’s proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), will be held at Mananchira grounds in Kozhikode on Saturday. Notably, the Congress has decided to address the issue of violence in Manipur as well. Following the CPM’s seminar on the UCC in Kozhikode, Congress state president K Sudhakaran taunted them, questioning their capacity to organise a seminar on a national issue when they only have a government in Kerala. The Congress state leadership found satisfaction when LDF convener E P Jayarajan abstained from their seminar held in Kozhikode on Saturday. The CPM also faced criticism from Muslim women activists who were denied permission to share the stage.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Congress leadership is pulling out all the stops to ensure the resounding success of the meeting and aims to address the challenges faced by the CPM during their seminar. Sudhakaran has appointed senior MP K Muraleedharan as the chairman of the diversity meeting scheduled to take place in Kozhikode. Muraleedharan said preparations are underway to accommodate 5,000 people at Mananchira grounds, where no LDF or BJP leaders will be invited for the UCC seminar. “All political parties and Muslim organisations, except the LDF and BJP, will be invited to attend the diversity meeting. We will ensure that everyone, including Muslim women, has the opportunity to express their concerns regarding the UCC,” he added.