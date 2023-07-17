Day after seeking to be let go, KSRTC CMD Biju eyes a ‘Swift’ turnround

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after expressing his willingness to step down as KSRTC CMD, Biju Prabhakar on Sunday made a scathing attack on a section of employees who “are trying to sabotage reforms in the organisation”.

In the second video of the five-part series on social media explaining the issues faced the state PSU and measures needed to revive it, he blamed a section of employees for failing to do their work and being involved in illegal activities.

“There are 1,243 people who have not completed 16 duties in a month because they have other work,” said Prabhakar. He accused a section of KSRTC and Swift employees of illegally transporting liquor from Mahe, rice from Neyyatinkara and other goods from Bengaluru. “There are employees who run their own courier service. The money should have come to KSRTC for the benefit of its employees,” said Prabhakar. He dedicated the second part of the video to explaining why he formed KSRTC-Swift as a spin-off transport company.

According to him, KSRTC struggled to get loans due to poor audits and the existing burden of loans. So the management approached Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) by meeting its conditions. “It was essential to form a special-purpose vehicle to get loans. Swift is a model of innovation and there are states interested in studying its functioning,” said Biju, who is also CMD of KSRTC-Swift. He added that a section tried to mislead people by spreading news that Swift had taken away the profitable routes and new buses from KSRTC.

“We have a situation where X or Y try to defeat reforms and then they complain about salary. There is a section that tries to create insecurity among employees. They do not want any progress. They depict me as a villain,” he said.

Biju explained that Swift was a totally independent entity with functional dependency on KSRTC. It did not have any buses or routes. New buses were pressed into service on the most profitable routes to optimise outcome. However the collection went into the account of KSRTC, he said. Swift has managed to operate at less operating expense when compared to KSRTC. Biju expressed hope of reviving the organisation through a collective effort.

Pinarayi govt ruined KSRTC, alleges Satheesan

Kochi: KSRTC is on the verge of closing down due to the continuous negligence shown towards it by the Pinarayi government, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has alleged. “The government is showing no mercy towards the corporation. KSRTC is in a state where salary and pension cannot be paid to the employees. Swift service, which runs with contract employees, was introduced with an intention to shut the operations of the KSRTC,” Satheesan told reporters in North Paravoor on Sunday. The government is trying to implement the SilverLine project spending C2 lakh crore when it is intentionally attempting to annihilate KSRTC, he said. “The LDF government has now accepted UDF’s stand that the project is impractical. Apart from news about the new railway line, the Opposition wants to know what the government has to say about the project,” he said.

Roadblocks galore

A section of employees resists reforms, does not work, causes financial loss

Poor fleet utilisation (1280 buses lying idle)

Huge loan burden

New Measures

A web-based application to track buses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after expressing his willingness to step down as KSRTC CMD, Biju Prabhakar on Sunday made a scathing attack on a section of employees who “are trying to sabotage reforms in the organisation”. In the second video of the five-part series on social media explaining the issues faced the state PSU and measures needed to revive it, he blamed a section of employees for failing to do their work and being involved in illegal activities. “There are 1,243 people who have not completed 16 duties in a month because they have other work,” said Prabhakar. He accused a section of KSRTC and Swift employees of illegally transporting liquor from Mahe, rice from Neyyatinkara and other goods from Bengaluru. “There are employees who run their own courier service. The money should have come to KSRTC for the benefit of its employees,” said Prabhakar. He dedicated the second part of the video to explaining why he formed KSRTC-Swift as a spin-off transport company.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to him, KSRTC struggled to get loans due to poor audits and the existing burden of loans. So the management approached Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) by meeting its conditions. “It was essential to form a special-purpose vehicle to get loans. Swift is a model of innovation and there are states interested in studying its functioning,” said Biju, who is also CMD of KSRTC-Swift. He added that a section tried to mislead people by spreading news that Swift had taken away the profitable routes and new buses from KSRTC. “We have a situation where X or Y try to defeat reforms and then they complain about salary. There is a section that tries to create insecurity among employees. They do not want any progress. They depict me as a villain,” he said. Biju explained that Swift was a totally independent entity with functional dependency on KSRTC. It did not have any buses or routes. New buses were pressed into service on the most profitable routes to optimise outcome. However the collection went into the account of KSRTC, he said. Swift has managed to operate at less operating expense when compared to KSRTC. Biju expressed hope of reviving the organisation through a collective effort. Pinarayi govt ruined KSRTC, alleges Satheesan Kochi: KSRTC is on the verge of closing down due to the continuous negligence shown towards it by the Pinarayi government, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has alleged. “The government is showing no mercy towards the corporation. KSRTC is in a state where salary and pension cannot be paid to the employees. Swift service, which runs with contract employees, was introduced with an intention to shut the operations of the KSRTC,” Satheesan told reporters in North Paravoor on Sunday. The government is trying to implement the SilverLine project spending C2 lakh crore when it is intentionally attempting to annihilate KSRTC, he said. “The LDF government has now accepted UDF’s stand that the project is impractical. Apart from news about the new railway line, the Opposition wants to know what the government has to say about the project,” he said. Roadblocks galore A section of employees resists reforms, does not work, causes financial loss Poor fleet utilisation (1280 buses lying idle) Huge loan burden New Measures A web-based application to track buses