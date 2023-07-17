In membership and election season, Youth Congress rocked by allegations in Kerala

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the election process and membership campaign of the Youth Congress (YC) nears completion, widespread allegations, including canvassing of bogus members, have rocked the organisation. The ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups, which are at loggerheads over related procedures, are competing to capture the youth wing of the party.

It is the implementation of a new procedure — combining the membership campaign with the election of new office-bearers — that has now paved way for the allegations. According to new norms, anyone with a voter ID card who declares allegiance to the YC can take membership through an app by remitting a fee of `50. They also have to record a video declaring that they have not taken membership in other political parties and their decision to work for the YC.

“However, as the election process progresses candidates are canvassing members who have no connection with Congress ideology,” an outgoing state-level office-bearer told TNIE. “The fact that only Rs 50 is collected from each person has made the process easier. So, leaders are recruiting youths in bulk by paying the fee. Some leaders tell me there have been instances where sympathisers of RSS, BJP and CPM have received membership,” he said.

