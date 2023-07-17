K V Thomas to meet Kerala CM on SilverLine

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Prof K V Thomas, Kerala government’s special envoy in Delhi, will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday to brief him on his talks with railway ministry officials on ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan’s reworked SilverLine proposal.

Thomas’ meeting assumes significance as Pinarayi is yet to open up to Sreedharan’s suggestions on the project. Thomas told TNIE that he would apprise the CM of the discussions he had with Sreedharan and the railway ministry officials.

It is learnt that the CM is indisposed and has been avoiding public functions. Sreedharan told a news channel that this may be why he has not responded to his suggestions. “Prof Thomas would not have met me if there was no backing from the CM,” he said.

The SilverLine project stalled midway through the land survey following protests, received a lease of life when Sreedharan submitted a note to Thomas suggesting an overhaul of the project. As per Sreedharan’s reworked plan, the entire stretch should be either elevated (80%) or underground (15-20%).

