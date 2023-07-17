Kerala teenage musician elated as A R Rahman shares a viral video of his cover

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: He has a way with music, which comes from being born with it. This helped V Sharan find his calling at a very young age. He went on to master the electronic keyboard and harmonium after deciding to follow in his music composer father’s footsteps.

Last week, the 18-year-old and his friends at the ‘Varambu’ collective organised a programme aimed at rekindling old music traditions. At the fag end of the concert, Sharan played the harmonium for the song ‘Padakali Chandi Changari...” from the film Yodha.

He was accompanied by his father Sudheesh Shekhar and tablist Ramesh Manissery. “We played a number of songs at the programme. A friend and well-wisher, Dr Athul, shot a video of the song ‘Padakaali...’ — which was well-received by the audience — and posted it on social media.

Dr Athul has a lot of followers on Instagram and he posted the video on the ‘Town and Tribal Frames’ page. The video went viral with none other than music director A R Rahman sharing it. Never in my dreams did I expect such a celebrity to share my piece of work and it is a great encouragement to me, Sharan, who has completed his Plus-Two, said with great elation.

“I studied western keyboard under Leslie Peter, of Shoranur, for six years from my third standard before his health started failing. I went in to practice by watching videos of musician Prakash Ulleri. I became is disciple. I now team up with ghazal bands and play for orchestras under the name of Nadabrahmam, said the Pookkottukavu native who goes by his stage name Sharan Apoos. “My father Sudheesh is both a vocalist and music composer and it is he who introduced me to the field. I am very grateful to him,” he said.

PALAKKAD: He has a way with music, which comes from being born with it. This helped V Sharan find his calling at a very young age. He went on to master the electronic keyboard and harmonium after deciding to follow in his music composer father’s footsteps. Last week, the 18-year-old and his friends at the ‘Varambu’ collective organised a programme aimed at rekindling old music traditions. At the fag end of the concert, Sharan played the harmonium for the song ‘Padakali Chandi Changari...” from the film Yodha. He was accompanied by his father Sudheesh Shekhar and tablist Ramesh Manissery. “We played a number of songs at the programme. A friend and well-wisher, Dr Athul, shot a video of the song ‘Padakaali...’ — which was well-received by the audience — and posted it on social media. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dr Athul has a lot of followers on Instagram and he posted the video on the ‘Town and Tribal Frames’ page. The video went viral with none other than music director A R Rahman sharing it. Never in my dreams did I expect such a celebrity to share my piece of work and it is a great encouragement to me, Sharan, who has completed his Plus-Two, said with great elation. “I studied western keyboard under Leslie Peter, of Shoranur, for six years from my third standard before his health started failing. I went in to practice by watching videos of musician Prakash Ulleri. I became is disciple. I now team up with ghazal bands and play for orchestras under the name of Nadabrahmam, said the Pookkottukavu native who goes by his stage name Sharan Apoos. “My father Sudheesh is both a vocalist and music composer and it is he who introduced me to the field. I am very grateful to him,” he said.