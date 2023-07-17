Home States Kerala

Uniform Civil Code: CPM alleges seminar sabotage bid by Congress

“The Leader of Opposition  V D Satheesan and state Congress president K Sudhakaran were hell-bent on scuttling the seminar and wrecking its purpose.

Published: 17th July 2023 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

CPM, LDF

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the CPM organised a seminar on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Kozhikode, CPM leader and PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas alleged that the Congress tried to scuttle the programme. While the Congress hit back calling the seminar politically motivated, the BJP termed it as a damp squib.

 “The Leader of Opposition  V D Satheesan and state Congress president K Sudhakaran were hell-bent on scuttling the seminar and wrecking its purpose. They tried their best to ensure that the programme had very little participation,” Riyas alleged. Terming Satheesan and Sudhakaran as ‘sleeping agents’ of the BJP, Riyas said both were cheating the Congress.

In a sharp retort to Riyas, Satheesan said the minister’s remarks amounted to insulting the participants of the seminar who were invited by the party. “Did the seminar resolve to attack the Congress? It’s very clear that the CPM has only political motives behind this episode,” he said.

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan had a humorous take on the CPM’s seminar, which he said was organised a day after the country’s third moon mission Chandrayaan-3 was launched. “The rocket that CPM sent to space has fizzled out,” he said. BJP said the seminar, organised by the CPM on the lines of a ‘party conference’ was a futile exercise aimed at vote bank. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uniform Civil Code Congress CPIM Mohammed Riyas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp