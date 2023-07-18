Congress, BJP demand probe against ousted leader

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Even a year after it dismissed former MLA George M Thomas from the party following various allegations against him, the CPM continues to feel the heat from rival parties.

The Congress and BJP have decided to intensify protests demanding a detailed probe against George, former Thiruvambady MLA and ex-CPM district secretary member, over financial irregularities and his alleged attempt to protect an NRI businessman from a Pocso case.

The Congress staged a dharna in Mukkom on Sunday demanding legal action against the former legislator.

The Congress district leadership alleged that George was suspended from CPM for trying to protect the businessman in a Pocso case registered in 2009. The Congress leaders alleged George received lakhs of rupees from the businessman.

Besides, he was involved in several illegal financial dealings with quarry and crusher operators., said the leaders. Meanwhile, BJP district president V K Sajeevan demanded that the police register a case and initiate a detailed probe against George.

