DHIU Vice-Chancellor slams Samastha chief’s UCC meet defence

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Dr Bahaudeen Muhammad Nadvi, member of the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama central mushawara (consultation body) and Vice-Chancellor of Darul Huda Islamic University, (DHIU) has said Samastha’s participation in the seminar organised by the CPM on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) recently did not have the mandate of the supreme body.

Speaking at a news conference on the anniversary of the Mampuram Maqam in Malappuram on Monday, Nadvi maintained Muslims could never join hands with communists.

The statement comes even as Samastha president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal, in TNIE’s Express Dialogues series, said “It is not necessary to enquire whether a person is communist or not when he is engaged in dousing fire when the house is burning.”

Nadvi said the last meeting of the mushawara was held two months ago and the decision to attend the seminar might have been taken by the office-bearers available as is the norm when the mushawara does not meet. However, it could not be considered as the opinion of the consultation body, Nadvi said.

He said he was of the opinion that Samastha should participate in the seminar. “We should use every occasion to air our opinions,” he said. Nadvi, however, did not give a clear reply on whether the Samastha representative could present the body’s opinion at the seminar but expressed hope that Samastha’s views on personal laws would be made clear in upcoming seminars.

Nadvi said communists have a history of betraying Muslims. “Communists in Russia had promised the Muslims that Quran and Islamic beliefs will be protected if they supported them. However, the Russians later cheated millions (of Muslims),” he said.

To another question, Nadvi said there was no possibility of Muslims joining hands with communists. “The North and South Poles or day and night cannot come together,” he said in response. He also said CPM was against everything Samastha stood for. “CPM is against recitation of Mouleed, running of madrasas and mosques,” Nadvi said.

