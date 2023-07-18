'I have lost my brother, we had a deep emotional bond': Ramesh Chennithala's memories of Oommen Chandy

Ramesh Chennithala By

With the demise of dear Oommen Chandy, I have lost my brother with whom I had worked very closely in the public sphere. We had a very deep emotional bond.

When I contested the Parliament election in Kottayam four times and won thrice, I had the huge backing of a strong leader in Oommen Chandy. Our close relationship at that time and earlier during my stint in KSU constitute the first phase. Later, when I came to Kerala as KPCC president, he was the Chief Minister. From there began another 20 years of emotional bonding. I also had the chance to work in his cabinet as Home Minister. All these are touching memories that cross my mind now.

One thing about Oommen Chandy is certain. There is no other leader who has given such immense contributions to the Congress party. Also, there is no other leader who has travelled the length and breadth of the state so extensively. Be it funeral or wedding, he was present everywhere. He was very approachable to people irrespective of their party affiliations.

ALSO READ | Oommen Chandy: Man of the masses who was made for public service



While he was Chief Minister, he helped a lot of people without looking at their political leanings. It should be specially noted that he never hesitated to amend a law if it created a roadblock in government services reaching the common man. He was an administrator who piloted over a 100 legislative amendments.



His close relationship with the people was very much like his style of working popularised by the slogan 'Athivegam Bahudooram'. He was constantly running around for the people and nothing could stop it. Sadly, that run came to an end only after his hospitalisation recently. Such was his interest in people's welfare.



While serving in responsible positions, there have been differences of opinion among us. But there also existed a relationship of mutual trust and agreement among us. There was no issue that could not be resolved in a five-minute talk between us. That was the peculiarity of our relationship.



Oommen Chandy had solutions for any political issue or crisis. He was an expert in coming out with a problem-solving formula. 'Leader' (K Karunakaran) was the only other person who had this skill. It's a fact that both Oommen Chandy and I took efforts to bring 'Leader' back to the Congress after he left the party. In his last days, 'Leader' enjoyed cordial relations with Oommen Chandy.



Even when Oommen Chandy fell ill, he used to inquire about people, especially the expatriates, and their issues. He never liked to discuss his ill-health or the pain he was undergoing. Perhaps, Oommen Chandy was the leader whom all expatriates relied upon the most. I remember occasions where he intervened to arrange blood money for the release of incarcerated Malayalis in Gulf countries.

ALSO READ | Remembering Oommen Chandy: Kerala's most development-oriented CM in recent times



The last time when I visited him in Bengaluru, he wanted to tell me something, but his ill health prevented him from speaking. That episode pained us both. There is no other person who keeps on inquiring about others' well-being even while in the hospital bed.



Besides his immense contributions, Oommen Chandy is a leader who has given us all a lot of memories. Malayalis will remember him always with love and gratitude. The affection he showered on me will remain in my heart forever.

With the demise of dear Oommen Chandy, I have lost my brother with whom I had worked very closely in the public sphere. We had a very deep emotional bond. When I contested the Parliament election in Kottayam four times and won thrice, I had the huge backing of a strong leader in Oommen Chandy. Our close relationship at that time and earlier during my stint in KSU constitute the first phase. Later, when I came to Kerala as KPCC president, he was the Chief Minister. From there began another 20 years of emotional bonding. I also had the chance to work in his cabinet as Home Minister. All these are touching memories that cross my mind now. One thing about Oommen Chandy is certain. There is no other leader who has given such immense contributions to the Congress party. Also, there is no other leader who has travelled the length and breadth of the state so extensively. Be it funeral or wedding, he was present everywhere. He was very approachable to people irrespective of their party affiliations.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Oommen Chandy: Man of the masses who was made for public service While he was Chief Minister, he helped a lot of people without looking at their political leanings. It should be specially noted that he never hesitated to amend a law if it created a roadblock in government services reaching the common man. He was an administrator who piloted over a 100 legislative amendments. His close relationship with the people was very much like his style of working popularised by the slogan 'Athivegam Bahudooram'. He was constantly running around for the people and nothing could stop it. Sadly, that run came to an end only after his hospitalisation recently. Such was his interest in people's welfare. While serving in responsible positions, there have been differences of opinion among us. But there also existed a relationship of mutual trust and agreement among us. There was no issue that could not be resolved in a five-minute talk between us. That was the peculiarity of our relationship. Oommen Chandy had solutions for any political issue or crisis. He was an expert in coming out with a problem-solving formula. 'Leader' (K Karunakaran) was the only other person who had this skill. It's a fact that both Oommen Chandy and I took efforts to bring 'Leader' back to the Congress after he left the party. In his last days, 'Leader' enjoyed cordial relations with Oommen Chandy. Even when Oommen Chandy fell ill, he used to inquire about people, especially the expatriates, and their issues. He never liked to discuss his ill-health or the pain he was undergoing. Perhaps, Oommen Chandy was the leader whom all expatriates relied upon the most. I remember occasions where he intervened to arrange blood money for the release of incarcerated Malayalis in Gulf countries. ALSO READ | Remembering Oommen Chandy: Kerala's most development-oriented CM in recent times The last time when I visited him in Bengaluru, he wanted to tell me something, but his ill health prevented him from speaking. That episode pained us both. There is no other person who keeps on inquiring about others' well-being even while in the hospital bed. Besides his immense contributions, Oommen Chandy is a leader who has given us all a lot of memories. Malayalis will remember him always with love and gratitude. The affection he showered on me will remain in my heart forever.