Ostracised tribal man drowns in Idamalayar; his dream unrealised

KOCHI: Ostracised and banished by his community, Chellappan has been living in the deep forest, fighting wild animals and the vagaries of nature. After two decades in isolation, he had reached Idamalayar tribal hostel along with a group of tribals from Arayakappu settlement hoping to get a piece of land where he can settle down. On Sunday, Chellappan drowned in the Idamalayar reservoir -- leaving his dream unfulfilled.

According to the forest department, Chellappan, who resided in a makeshift tent on the banks of Idamalayar reservoir, used to fish in the reservoir and sell his catch at Vadattupara market for a living. On Saturday evening, he visited the market and returned to his tent on a bamboo raft.

His body was fished out of the Ochamthuruthu area the very next day. His wife Yasodha had been working as a housemaid in Kothamangalam for the past six months with children Aji and Athul staying at Vettilappara tribal hostel. Aji is a Class 10 student and Athul is in Class VII.

Chellappan’s family was staying at Chikkannankudi in Mankulam, while his wife belonged to Adichilthotti settlement in Malakkappara, Thrissur. Though Chellappan and Yasodha were blood relatives, they fell in love and got married two decades ago violating the customs of the Muthuvan community.

The oorukootam ostracised and banished the couple, who moved into the deep forest of Idamalayar and set up a makeshift tent where they lived for 20 years. For them, Vadattupara was six hours by bamboo raft.

In June 2021, the family moved to the Idamalayar tribal hostel along with 11 tribal families of the Arayakappu settlement, who abandoned their land due to fear of wild animals and demanded allotment of land with a motorable road. However, Chellappan’s pleas were turned down as the family didn’t have a ration card.

The body was cremated after an autopsy at Muvattupuzha government hospital. The fire and rescue force retrieved Chellappan’s body from the reservoir with the help of Kuttampuzha police and Idamalayar forest range officials.

