Political stirrings force state government to act on Muthalapozhi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With frequent boat accidents resulting in the death of fishermen at Muthalapozhi turning into a major political issue in the region, the state government has stepped in.

It has decided to press Adani Ports to honour its agreement and ensure proper dredging at Muthalapozhi Harbour. The government will hold talks with company officials on Tuesday, in keeping with the decision taken at a ministerial-level meeting chaired by Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian on Monday.

The government took the decision on a day a delegation led by Union minister V Muraleedharan visited the region to address the issue through central intervention.

Muraleedharan’s visit comes amid speculation that he may contest from the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency in 2024.

Meanwhile, the government is also keenly watching political developments centred around Latin Catholic diocese vicar-general Eugene Pereira. The already strained relationship between the government and the Church leadership touched a new low following the recent verbal duel between ministers and Fr Eugene.

The UDF leadership has also taken up the issue, with MP Adoor Prakash set to hold a one-day protest on Tuesday. The government now wants to avoid further damage. In 2018, the harbour engineering department and Adani Ports entered into an agreement to make the channel between the sea and backwaters, navigable for fishing boats.

‘Will meet residents to apprise them of the situation’

The Adani Ports were allowed to construct a berth to facilitate the transport of rocks needed for the construction of the Vizhinjam seaport. In return, the port authorities have to use their facilities to ensure a depth of 5 metres.

The fisheries minister decided to hold talks with Adani port officials after fishermen alleged that the dredging stopped for the last two years even though the agreement was valid till 2024.

“We will find a permanent solution to the sand sedimentation at the channel using the ‘Sand bypassing method’. The project will be implemented after the weather condition becomes favourable. It is estimated to cost `10 crore,” said Cherian. He said no discussion was held on withdrawing the case charged against Fr Eugene Pereira.

The minister said he would meet local residents to apprise them about the situation in Muthalapozhi. He directed the harbour engineering department to ensure proper lighting along the channel. The government has also decided to support the families of the four fishermen killed in a recent accident.

It will provide a house and job to one of the kin. As many as 68 fishermen had died in the last decade at Muthalapozhi. Meanwhile, after visiting the site along with the Fisheries Development Commissioner, Fisheries Assistant Commissioner and director of the Central Institute of Coastal Engineering for Fishery, Muraleedharan said a permanent solution would be made by holding discussions with all stakeholders.

