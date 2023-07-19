A leader of impeccable integrity, conviction

Kadannappalli Ramachandran By

Express News Service

During the late 60s, KSU had a very vibrant leadership. A K Antony was the state president for three terms and I and Oommen Chandy were general secretaries. As students, we didn’t have the resources to survive. We shared everything including our room and khadi dress. We ate, slept and travelled together. Those were the days when we struggled to survive but were happy.

In 1970 I was elected as the state president of KSU at the state conference held in Thrissur. It was immediately after the Congress split and Indira Gandhi wanted me to contest from Kasaragod against E K Nayanar. She had given a call to all candidates to submit the nomination on the same day and unfortunately, that was the day we had decided to conduct a students’ rally as part of the state conference.

While the conference was in progress, Chandy arranged a car for me to travel to Kasaragod. I reached Kasaragod in the morning, filed my nomination and returned to Thrissur to inaugurate the rally.

After my election as Kasaragod MP, I married Saraswathy and to avoid celebrations, I told my friends that they need not attend. But Chandy, V M Sudheeran and Vayalar Ravi’s wife Mercy attended the function.

Before he shifted to Bengaluru for treatment I had gone to meet him at his house. The doctor had asked to strictly restrict visitors and the gate was locked.

I sent a note inside and within minutes he came out holding the hands of his wife. He invited me inside but I said we will meet later. I was shocked to see Chandy in bad health but he was eager to talk. I was crying when I returned. Our relationship was built over time and his memories will remain close to my heart forever.

(The author is Kannur MLA and Congress(S) leader)

