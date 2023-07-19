He followed Karunakaran’s development agenda

K Muraleedharan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though K Karunakaran and Oommen Chandy belonged to different factions in Congress, the latter followed my father’s style. Both ensured the Congress and UDF were taken into confidence with élan. During Congress legislature party meetings, Chandy used to recall Karunakaran’s leadership skills.

An anecdote he used to recall in meetings was about the organisational election in 1972 which saw him being elected as an AICC member. The Leader had entrusted Chandy and P P George to elect leaders from the parliamentary party. But Chandy was not keen to get elected. Then the parliamentary party meeting was held to choose KPCC members.

The leader remained mum when Chandy expressed his desire not to contest. When the returning officer started reading out the list, Leader intervened and said one more name had to be included. Then we had 33 MLAs, including the Anglo-Indian legislator, and when calculated, it turned out to be 0.2 per cent which the Leader said had to be added as plus one. Thus Chandy’s name was included in the AICC leaders list.

Chandy also followed the development agenda set by the Leader which saw him taking people into confidence in the Vizhinjam transshipment container terminal as my father had faced opposition from locals during the Kochi airport project. Work was started at Vizhinjam immediately after the foundation stone was laid.

(As told to Cynthia Chandran)

