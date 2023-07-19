I would have remained bachelor, if not for him: AK Antony

AK Antony By

Express News Service

If not for Oommen Chandy, I would have remained a bachelor. I have lost my younger brother. I am too overwhelmed to speak.

We shared several poignant moments. We have known each other since 1962; we travelled everywhere together and shared everything. I had decided not to get married. But Chandy and his wife Mariamma played matchmakers when she proposed the name of Elizabeth, her colleague in Canara Bank, as my bride.

If not for them, I would have stayed a bachelor. The incident is the most personal thing in my life. I got married at the age of 44 years.

For Kerala and for Congress, there is no replacement for Oommen Chandy. This (his passing) is my biggest loss, it will be my personal pain till my death. Oommen Chandy can be equalled only by Oommen Chandy.

There were instances where we were peeved with each other over political issues. But we ensured we settled everything before leaving for our homes. In a household, there will be differences of opinion among brothers. It was the same in our case.

(As told to Cynthia Chandran)

