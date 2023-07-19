Home States Kerala

Oommen Chandy, a symbol of love and sincerity, says IUML

Oommen Chandy was a crisis manager for the UDF, adept at resolving issues within the Front by engaging in discussions with leaders from various parties.

Published: 19th July 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

IUML state president Panakkad Sadik Ali Thangal. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: IUML leaders expressed their condolences on the passing of former chief minister Oommen Chandy on Tuesday, acknowledging his significant contributions.

Panakkad Sadik Ali Thangal, IUML state president, described Chandy’s death as a great loss to Kerala. “He was a symbol of love and social responsibility.

‘Athivegam Bhahudhooram’ is not just a tagline; it is his life’s message. There are no other chief ministers who protected the people of Kerala like him,” Thangal said.

IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, who served as the industries minister in Chandy’s cabinet, praised the former chief minister for his role in uniting different parties in the UDF and promoting harmony.

“He was not just a leader of Congress; he was a companion of the people in  Kerala. He will continue to live in the hearts of the people. He was successful in unifying party leaders as well as the people. I enjoyed working with him a lot. He was a principled and sincere politician,” Kunhalikutty said.

Describing Chandy as a dedicated worker who tirelessly served the people without rest, IUML national organising secretary E T Muhammed Basheer said he admired Chandy’s sincerity and regarded him as a political leader who faced life’s challenges with a calm mind.

Muslim Youth League (MYL) state president Syed Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal referred to Chandy as a crisis manager for the UDF.

“He resolved the issues of the people by directly understanding their problems. He was a crisis manager for the UDF, adept at resolving issues within the Front by engaging in discussions with leaders from various parties. The UDF experienced a golden era during his tenure as the Front’s convener,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congressOommen ChandyIUML

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp