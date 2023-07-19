Oommen Chandy, a symbol of love and sincerity, says IUML

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: IUML leaders expressed their condolences on the passing of former chief minister Oommen Chandy on Tuesday, acknowledging his significant contributions.

Panakkad Sadik Ali Thangal, IUML state president, described Chandy’s death as a great loss to Kerala. “He was a symbol of love and social responsibility.

‘Athivegam Bhahudhooram’ is not just a tagline; it is his life’s message. There are no other chief ministers who protected the people of Kerala like him,” Thangal said.

IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, who served as the industries minister in Chandy’s cabinet, praised the former chief minister for his role in uniting different parties in the UDF and promoting harmony.

“He was not just a leader of Congress; he was a companion of the people in Kerala. He will continue to live in the hearts of the people. He was successful in unifying party leaders as well as the people. I enjoyed working with him a lot. He was a principled and sincere politician,” Kunhalikutty said.

Describing Chandy as a dedicated worker who tirelessly served the people without rest, IUML national organising secretary E T Muhammed Basheer said he admired Chandy’s sincerity and regarded him as a political leader who faced life’s challenges with a calm mind.

Muslim Youth League (MYL) state president Syed Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal referred to Chandy as a crisis manager for the UDF.

“He resolved the issues of the people by directly understanding their problems. He was a crisis manager for the UDF, adept at resolving issues within the Front by engaging in discussions with leaders from various parties. The UDF experienced a golden era during his tenure as the Front’s convener,” he said.

