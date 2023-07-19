Oommen Chandy left without building dream home

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: When asked about their beloved leader Oommen Chandy, the people of Puthuppally commonly describe him as someone who prioritised the needs of others over his own. They often say, “He doesn’t care about his personal needs. He doesn’t need food or anything when he is with the masses.”

The locals recall instances where Chandy would forget about his own house and focus entirely on engaging with the community at Karottu Vallakalil, his ancestral home in Puthuppally. They mention that the idea of building his own house only occurred to him in the later years of his life.

Although Chandy began constructing his house on a piece of land he had received through succession a year prior, he, unfortunately, passed away without being able to fulfil this final wish, leaving the construction incomplete.

Unfortunately, Chandy fell ill and was admitted to a hospital shortly after a few pillars of his house were erected on the land along Karukachal road at Puthuppally junction. When asked about the progress of building his new house, Chandy once remarked that it was not a typical house but rather a place for him to rest during his visits to Puthuppally.

During the division of the property, Chandy’s younger brother Alex Chandy received the Karottu Vallakalil house, where Chandy would meet and interact with people whenever he was in Puthuppally. Chandy’s sister, Valsa, also resides near the ancestral house.

Separate crypt

The mortal remains of Chandy will be laid to rest in a specially made crypt at the St George Orthodox Church in Puthuppally. The crypt will come up at a location close to the tombs of priests under the church. The decision was made by the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, recognising Chandy’s stature as a leader of the masses and his contributions to society.

