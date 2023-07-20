A leader who wanted to live in the crowd

AK Saseendran By

Express News Service

In the late 60s, KSU had a bunch of progressive leaders who were driven by a passion to refine politics and inculcate values in politics. I was lucky to be part of the legion of leaders who campaigned for change. A K Antony was KSU president for three terms and I was Kozhikode district secretary. Later when Oommen Chandy assumed charge as KSU state president I was made state general secretary. We worked together in KSU and Youth Congress together till 1982 when we parted ways.

We used to share our rooms and resources. Chandy used to stay in our house when he visited Kannur. In 1970, he was elected to the Assembly from Puthuppally. Once we went for a function in Palakkad. As MLA, Chandy had a bus pass, but I had to pay for the ticket and both of us didn’t have a penny. We approached a party worker in Shoranur, who was a tailor and borrowed money for the bus ticket. As politicians, we were popular but we struggled to meet our expenses.

It was a privilege for me to work with leaders like A K Antony, Oommen Chandy, Vayalar Ravi, Kottara Gopalakrishnan, A C Shanmughadas, Kadannappally Ramachandran, N Ramakrishnan and A C Jose.

After the 1969 split, the Congress organised a state conference in Kottayam and the district president was trying to ensure that there was no mass participation. The Youth Congress leaders including A K Antony, Oommen Chandy, Vayalar Ravi, Kottara Gopalakrishnan and V M Sudheeran stayed in Kottayam and worked day and night. I was also part of the team. The conference gave a platform for Oommen Chandy to demonstrate his organisational skills. In 1970, Chandy won the Assembly election from Puthuppally after which he never had to look back.

Chandy used to play the role of mediator when there was a difference of opinion. Everybody trusted him and Chandy used to hear everyone. He was a mass leader and could not even dream about a day when there was no rush of politicians in his house. There was a saying that he signed memorandums with 101 hands. He loved to live in the middle of the crowd, which made him unrivalled in state politics.

Though we parted ways in 1982, Chandy always cherished our friendship. When he was finance minister he had the right to allocate the unspent money. I was not an MLA and he knew I was trying to build a house. He rang me up and asked to tell Anitha (my wife) to file an application for a housing loan. He allocated Rs 5 lakh within four days using which I constructed my house.

Recently when there was a man-animal conflict in Wayanad, he called me up and asked to visit Wayanad to understand the sufferings of the people. I visited Wayanad the very next day. He never hesitated to advise me. We belong to a generation that loved the warmth of friendship and I will cherish the memories.

(The author is the forest minister)

In the late 60s, KSU had a bunch of progressive leaders who were driven by a passion to refine politics and inculcate values in politics. I was lucky to be part of the legion of leaders who campaigned for change. A K Antony was KSU president for three terms and I was Kozhikode district secretary. Later when Oommen Chandy assumed charge as KSU state president I was made state general secretary. We worked together in KSU and Youth Congress together till 1982 when we parted ways. We used to share our rooms and resources. Chandy used to stay in our house when he visited Kannur. In 1970, he was elected to the Assembly from Puthuppally. Once we went for a function in Palakkad. As MLA, Chandy had a bus pass, but I had to pay for the ticket and both of us didn’t have a penny. We approached a party worker in Shoranur, who was a tailor and borrowed money for the bus ticket. As politicians, we were popular but we struggled to meet our expenses. It was a privilege for me to work with leaders like A K Antony, Oommen Chandy, Vayalar Ravi, Kottara Gopalakrishnan, A C Shanmughadas, Kadannappally Ramachandran, N Ramakrishnan and A C Jose.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After the 1969 split, the Congress organised a state conference in Kottayam and the district president was trying to ensure that there was no mass participation. The Youth Congress leaders including A K Antony, Oommen Chandy, Vayalar Ravi, Kottara Gopalakrishnan and V M Sudheeran stayed in Kottayam and worked day and night. I was also part of the team. The conference gave a platform for Oommen Chandy to demonstrate his organisational skills. In 1970, Chandy won the Assembly election from Puthuppally after which he never had to look back. Chandy used to play the role of mediator when there was a difference of opinion. Everybody trusted him and Chandy used to hear everyone. He was a mass leader and could not even dream about a day when there was no rush of politicians in his house. There was a saying that he signed memorandums with 101 hands. He loved to live in the middle of the crowd, which made him unrivalled in state politics. Though we parted ways in 1982, Chandy always cherished our friendship. When he was finance minister he had the right to allocate the unspent money. I was not an MLA and he knew I was trying to build a house. He rang me up and asked to tell Anitha (my wife) to file an application for a housing loan. He allocated Rs 5 lakh within four days using which I constructed my house. Recently when there was a man-animal conflict in Wayanad, he called me up and asked to visit Wayanad to understand the sufferings of the people. I visited Wayanad the very next day. He never hesitated to advise me. We belong to a generation that loved the warmth of friendship and I will cherish the memories. (The author is the forest minister)