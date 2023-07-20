An extraordinary move that helped deceased cop’s family stay afloat 

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy was not just concerned about the welfare of the general public. The police too got his undivided attention. Though there are numerous instances to back this up, one from 11 years ago stands out.

In 2012, senior civil police officer Maniyan Pillai was stabbed to death by now-convicted Antony aka ‘Aadu Antony’. At the time, Pillai had nearly a decade in service left.

Chandy, the then CM, stepped in. Without hesitation, he issued a special order allowing Pillai’s name to be kept in the police department’s rolls till he retired in 2020. Thanks to the decision, Pillai’s family continued to receive his salary.

“All the increments and allowances Pillai was entitled to be credited to his family. When the file with the request came up before him, Oommen Chandy swiftly signed it,” recalled a former office-bearer of the Kerala Police Association. Sangeetha, Pillai’s wife, said she did not even have to visit any government office to draw the benefits.

“The association did the legwork. And Oommen Chandy did the rest at lightning pace. There were no delays. Everything took place quickly,” she said.

Unlike many leaders who leaned on the system to resolve the issues of lower and middle-rung employees, Chandy acted as the system at times. In 2011, he was invited to dine with the police association office-bearers on Onam. There, he was informed of the plight of police personnel who could not get leave on four Onam days.

Moved, Chandy enquired how he could help. The association asked whether an incentive of Rs 100 each day for personnel working on all four days was possible. Finding the total Rs 400 to be meagre, Chandy raised it to Rs 500. The bureaucrats objected, but Chandy had his way.

Chandy made the central police canteen a reality

Chandy showed similar enthusiasm when the proposal to start a central police canteen was floated. Though the Centre had allowed police in states to start canteens, the then Left government in Kerala did not take an interest as it would put huge stress on the exchequer.

When he came to power in 2011, Chandy was okay with the idea. However, for selling products at subsidised rates, the government was required to halve the VAT. Then finance minister K M Mani was not ready for this. Chandy then went to Mani’s residence to convince him and got his signature. “He also took Mani in his car and they both came to inaugurate the canteen,” said a source.

