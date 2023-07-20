Home States Kerala

Government to intervene in dispute among universities over distance education courses

Calicut University lists nine distance education courses for which the Sree Narayana Guru Open University received UGC approval.

Published: 20th July 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

higher education, NEP

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will step in to resolve the dispute between state universities over distance education courses and the practice of allowing ‘private registration’ of students for undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

This, was after the Sree Narayana Guru Open University (SNGOU) objected to Calicut University kick-starting admission to distance education courses for which the former had obtained UGC approval. SNGOU had also urged MG University to stop ‘private registration’ for such courses.

As per the SNGOU Act passed by the state legislature, other state universities are barred from offering courses in distance education or ‘private registration’ mode.

Kerala University had brought out its admission notification for distance education courses this year excluding all the 22 courses offered by SNGOU. However, Calicut University’s list has nine courses for which SNGOU recently received UGC approval. 

Higher Education Minister R Bindu told TNIE that the government will examine the issue in detail. “As per the State Open University Act, other universities are barred from offering distance education courses. However, as the open varsity was in a fledgling state, other state universities were allowed to offer distance education courses temporarily in the previous years,” she said.  

“Now that SNGOU has begun functioning as a full-fledged varsity, it is clear that distance education courses offered by other universities will become invalid as per the Act,” the minister clarified. She said that all state universities were well aware of the situation. However, the government would step in as the admission process to distance education courses at Calicut University is currently underway and a lack of clarity on the future of such courses would affect hundreds of applicants.

Among the 12 distance learning courses notified by Calicut University for admission this year, three UG programmes and six PG programmes figure in the SNGOU list. If these are excluded, Calicut University will be left with only one UG course, BA Political Science, and two PG courses, MSc Mathematics and MA Political Science, in distance education mode.

Meanwhile, MG University sources said the varsity had no plans to stop ‘private registration’ as of now, as hundreds of students rely on that mode of education. “The Syndicate is yet to take a decision on the matter,” said a senior official of MG University.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
education Calicut UniversitySree Narayana Guru Open University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp